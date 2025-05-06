Case study: Nedbank increases breadth, depth of its cyber security assessments with Cymulate

Luke Cifarelli, Cymulate Country Manager – South Africa.

Cymulate, which positions itself as a global leader in security and exposure validation, is a platinum sponsor of the Cape Town event of this year’s ITWeb Security Summit, scheduled to take place in Cape Town on 27 and 28 May and Johannesburg on 3, 4 and 5 June.

Luke Cifarelli, Cymulate SA Country manager, notes the case study on how Nedbank increased the breadth and depth of its cyber security assessments is a must read for all financial sector organisations.

Nedbank, one of SA’s top four banks, needs to protect itself and its subsidiaries from cyber threats and vulnerabilities that target the financial services industry. The Nedbank cyber security team wanted to replace its manual, resource-heavy cyber security processes to improve its protection from the latest active threats – it required a tool that could help it to:

Automate security testing: The team was expending a great deal of time and resources on developing assessments and manually running each one in different environments and subsidiaries. Additionally, the team needed to ensure the assessments were safe to run and would not harm the organisation.

Track and detect drift: With different teams adjusting the security settings, the cyber security team did not have a centralised platform that could track those changes and ensure that none of them put the organisation at risk.

For information and to register for the ITWeb Security Summit 2025, visit: https://www.itweb.co.za/event/itweb-security-summit-2025/.

About Cymulate

Cymulate, the leader in security and exposure validation, provides the single source of truth for threat exposure and the actions required to close security gaps before attackers can exploit them. More than 1 000 customers worldwide rely on the Cymulate platform to baseline their security posture and strengthen cyber resilience with continuous discovery, validation, prioritisation and guided remediation of security weaknesses. Cymulate automates advanced offensive security testing to validate controls, threats and attack paths. As an open platform, Cymulate integrates with existing security and IT infrastructure and drives the workflows of the exposure management process. Click here for more information.

Contact: South Africa

Luke Cifarelli

Cymulate Country Manager – South Africa

M: (+27) 76 912 7232 Request a Demo or Free Trial Follow us on LinkedIn