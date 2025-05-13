Case study: Obscure Technologies reveals how fintech company secures big data in the cloud with Rubrik DSPM

Pieter Aucamp, Rubrik Vendor Manager, Obscure Technologies. (Image: Obscure Technologies)

This year’s ITWeb Security Summit, scheduled to take place in Johannesburg on 3, 4 and 5 June, will see leading cyber security specialist, Obscure Technologies and global partner, Rubrik, showcase the significant challenges faced by a global fintech company in securing its large data volumes on AWS.

Pieter Aucamp, Rubrik Vendor Manager, Obscure Technologies, says the company implemented Rubrik Data Security Posture Management (Rubrik DSPM) as it offers seamless deployment and comprehensive data visibility, eliminating the need for manual data discovery. “It provided actionable insights, improved data visibility by 90% and enhanced the management of regulatory requirements. This fintech company now enjoys better data management, reduced risks and improved data security posture,” says Aucamp.

Download the case study below to discover how successful this deployment was for this fintech corporation.

For information and to register for the ITWeb Security Summit 2025, visit: https://www.itweb.co.za/event/itweb-security-summit-2025/.

About Obscure Technologies

Obscure Technologies was founded in 2016 by a group of specialist security professionals whose combined IP and experience has been acquired over many years of working for, and with, global IT and security giants. Obscure Technologies specialises in bringing world-leading security solutions to market. Obscure Technologies operates throughout the African continent.

Obscure Technologies remains at the forefront of world and local security technology trends through its strategic partnerships with leading vendors. Moreover, it delivers end-to-end innovative technology solutions to its partner community.

Further information: www.obscuretech.net

