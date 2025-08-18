Case study: Remata chooses Kyocera to print smarter, reshape the future of print

Kyocera’s TASKalfa Pro 15000c.

Remata Print & Communication is a well-established South African print business with deep roots in innovation and a passion for possibility. From its origins as Hatfield Printers to becoming a pioneering digital print bureau, Remata has always stayed one step ahead by embracing new technologies and transforming challenges into opportunity. With the adoption of Kyocera’s TASKalfa Pro 15000c, Remata is doing it again: redefining affordability, agility and partnership in the modern print landscape.

Challenge

Like many hybrid print operations, Remata faced growing pressure from customers who needed short-run and affordable colour printing without compromising on reliability or turnaround time.

Its existing high-end digital equipment offered exceptional quality, but wasn’t cost-effective for simpler jobs. Click charges and high maintenance costs were making some client projects unviable. Remata needed a device that could handle books, training manuals and everyday jobs with minimal fuss, high uptime and lower operating costs, without losing print quality or automation.

Print still holds an irreplaceable place in society, especially in regions where digital access remains limited. It brings tangibility, trust and emotional connection in a world overwhelmed by screens. Esme Bense, co-owner of Remata Print & Communication

At the same time, the company’s bold leadership was looking ahead. Remata wanted a partner that could work with it on long-term innovation, not just hardware. The company was searching for someone to challenge convention and co-create a future proof approach to print in South Africa.

Solution

Kyocera’s TASKalfa Pro 15000c was the perfect fit. Designed to break the barriers to inkjet adoption, this cut-sheet press offers a smaller footprint, simplified operation and the ability to print colour at near mono prices, making it ideal for client materials that didn’t require high-end graphic art output, but still demanded speed, consistency and professionalism.

Remata worked closely with Kyocera to pilot the TASKalfa Pro 15000c, affectionately nicknamed “Vicky”, and immediately began shifting low-graphic, high-volume work to inkjet.

The press handles variable data print (VDP), NCR, black-and-white and colour training material, and books with ease. Most impressively, it runs consistently with minimal intervention.

Business benefits

Radical cost reduction

The TASKalfa Pro 15000c dramatically lowered operating costs. According to Esme Bense, co-owner of Remata, inkjet has “dropped print costs by at least three-quarters” compared to traditional toner models.

High uptime and productivity

The TASKalfa Pro 15000c is remarkably consistent and requires minimal operator intervention. Remata has been able to run large campaigns with ease, often setting jobs to print and simply letting the device run. Its reliability has reduced downtime, freed up staff and allowed the team to focus on other work.

A scalable, agile solution

Remata can now onboard more clients and take on larger campaigns without increasing headcount. The device easily switches between short-run colour, black-and-white and NCR, supporting varied customer demands without sacrificing quality.

A trusted partnership

For Remata, the partnership with Kyocera has been just as valuable as the product. “We didn’t want the normal model,” Bense explains. Kyocera tailored its commercial and service model to suit Remata’s needs, helping the company operate on its terms.

Top level tech

Built with Kyocera’s advanced inkjet head technology, the TASKalfa Pro 15000c offers up to 1 502 images per minute at 600x1 200 dpi. It handles a wide range of stocks, up to 360gsm, and runs on standard 100-volt power, making it ideal for operations like Remata’s that value flexibility, sustainability and performance without the need for complex infrastructure.

Customer statement

“We fondly call the printer Vicky and she’s so reliable that we don’t even have an operator dedicated to her. Compared to other devices that frequently go offline, the TASKalfa Pro 15000c just keeps running,” says Bense.

A voice for the future of print

Beyond operational efficiency, Remata’s leadership believes deeply in the power of print to connect, educate and inspire. Bense emphasises that print still holds an irreplaceable place in society, especially in regions where digital access remains limited.

“Print brings tangibility, trust and emotional connection in a world overwhelmed by screens,” she says.

She also advocates for bold thinking and collaborative action: “We need to challenge traditional models, build real partnerships and think beyond quick wins. It’s time the print industry looked at sustainable materials, local innovation and smarter solutions that protect both profit and the planet.”

While the TASKalfa Pro 15000c is not designed to compete with high-end litho or premium digital presses, it fills a critical need in the market for cost-effective, high-volume, short-run colour and monochrome work. For Remata, this has unlocked new efficiencies and allowed it to offer accessible, scalable print services that meet the real needs of today’s clients.

Conclusion

With a reputation for challenging the status quo, Remata found a kindred spirit in Kyocera. Together, they’ve proven that innovation doesn’t need to be complex or costly. By partnering on a device that combines reliability, speed and radical affordability, Remata is not only serving its current clients more efficiently, it’s also leading the conversation on what print in Africa can, and should, look like.

Remata’s vision is bold, and so is its strategy. With the TASKalfa Pro 15000c by its side, Remata is not just surviving in print, the company is shaping its future.