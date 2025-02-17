Cassava adds new executives to leadership team

Cassava announces a total of 10 strategic appointments to its leadership team.

Cassava Technologies today announced several executive leadership changes, including the appointment of Ziaad Suleman as CEO of its Cassava business in SA.

In addition, Deon Geyser, who served as CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies SA, has been appointed as CEO of Liquid Networks for Cassava.

Headquartered in the UK, Cassava has operations in Africa, Middle East, Europe, US and Latin America. Its business units include Cassava AI, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Liquid C2, Africa Data Centres and Sasai Fintech.

In a statement, thedigital services and infrastructure provider announced a total of 10 strategic appointments to its leadership team, effective 1 March.

The changes, according to the company, are in line with its next growth phase and ensures future competitiveness.

IBM veteran and previously iOCO chief commercial officer, Suleman will drive the growth and innovation strategy of the South African operations.

Geyser will be responsible for the connectivity business across Africa, including all of Liquid’s fibre, satellite, wireless and wholesale voice and connectivity services, it states.

“The conclusion of the equity round and the successful reorganisation of Cassava’s business to create an integrated digital solutions platform will be further strengthened by the appointment of new members to the leadership team.

Hardy Pemhiwa, president and group CEO of Cassava.

“These leaders bring a wealth of expertise, enhancing the company’s capabilities in providing broadband connectivity, co-location (data centres), cloud, cyber security, compute (artificial intelligence) and payment services across more than 30 markets across its operations.”

According to Cassava, its strategy is to align its goals with evolving market conditions and technological advancements, and foster a culture of adaptability and innovation within the organisation.

The other appointments include Ahmed El Beheiry, COO and chief AI officer for Cassava. He will be responsible for the commercial strategy, business processes, CIO and supply chain.

Adil El Youssefi has been appointed as the new CEO of the co-location business for Cassava, with Wellington Makamure taking on the role of CEO of the rest of Africa and international for Cassava.

Finhai Munzara has been appointed as chief corporate development officer for Cassava. He will be responsible for mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and strategic partnerships.

Bronwen Zehmke is now group general counsel for Cassava. Leonard Bore will serve as chief risk and compliance officer for Cassava, managing compliance risk, enterprise risk, internal audit and ESG teams.

Sharon Marufu has been appointed as chief supply chain officer for Cassava, overseeing the group-wide supply chain and procurement.

Lorreta Songola will assume the role of MD of Cassava’s business operations in Zimbabwe, says the company.

Hardy Pemhiwa, president and group CEO of Cassava, comments: “These leadership changes reflect our commitment to assembling a dynamic, diverse and talented team to drive our company’s growth and success.

“Together, we will drive our ‘One Cassava’ strategy, which brings forward the full capability of the Cassava ecosystem in our chosen markets. This strategy enables us to serve our customers better, achieve faster growth and cement our competitive position.

“I am confident that these changes, along with the collective efforts of our new and existing team members, will set us up for sustainable, profitable growth in the future.”