Cassava, Gebeya unveil AI-powered creator platform

Amadou Daffe, CEO and co-founder of Gebeya.

Pan-African technology group, Cassava Technologies and artificial intelligence ( AI )-powered tools provider, Gebeya have collaborated to launch Gebeya Dala, a suite of AI tools aimed at enabling Africans to create digital content using Cassava’s data centres and infrastructure.

According to a statement, the partnership combines Cassava’s cloud and GPU infrastructure with Gebeya’s platform to provide AI tools within Africa.

Gebeya Dala is designed for users without technical expertise.

Its initial modules include:

AI-Powered App Builder: Allows users to create functional applications without coding experience, using instructions in their local language.

AI Comic Book Creator: Lets users create comics and manga from Africa’s oral traditions and stories, without prior artistic training.

The partnership will also include a joint strategy to make the tools available to students, entrepreneurs, and creatives across Africa.

“Africa’s digital future must be built in Africa, by Africans,” notes Ahmed El Beheiry, CEO of Cassava AI.

“Our partnership with Gebeya brings this to life by making advanced AI accessible to every young creator, entrepreneur, and storyteller across the continent. Not only are we enabling sovereign innovation, where African ideas are developed and protected locally, and scaled globally, we’re unlocking the next generation of local talent and driving a truly inclusive digital economy.”

The collaboration will focus on developing culturally relevant Large Language Models and AI tools, with all data processing and model training taking place in Africa to ensure data sovereignty, low latency, and compliance with local regulations, notes the two companies.

The partnership also ensures that the power of AI is accessible, culturally relevant, and technologically sovereign.

“Our mission is to build the operating system for Africa's digital economy, and that begins by empowering the millions, not the few,” states Amadou Daffe, CEO and co-founder of Gebeya.

“With Cassava’s infrastructure, ‘Gebeya Dala’ is a declaration that you don't need to be a coder to build an app, or an artist to create a comic. We are handing the keys of creation to a teenager in Dakar, a merchant in Nairobi, and a storyteller in Lagos. This is how we unlock a continental wave of innovation.”