Cassava launches AI business unit

Hardy Pemhiwa, president and group CEO of Cassava Technologies.

Cassava Technologies (Cassava) has announced that its AI activities will now operate as a separate business unit, Cassava AI.

Hardy Pemhiwa, president and group CEO, Cassava, said veteran ICT executive Ahmed El Beheiry will lead the AI unit.

“Cassava AI is headquartered in London and can already provide services in any of the 40-plus markets in Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America, where the Cassava Technologies group companies operate,” says Pemhiwa.

In a statement, the systems integrator says it will leverage established partnerships with industry heavyweights such as Microsoft, Google, AWS, Anthropic, Oracle, Atlas AI, Cerebras, and Palo Alto Networks.

Cassava aims to use these relationships “to offer superior systems integration” and support enterprise customers across strategic international markets.

The company has now added AI to its services portfolio, which already includes data centers, cloud services, cyber security, fiber connectivity, and renewable energy for large multinational and local companies.

It also says it has trained more than 200 of its 5 000-strong staff to focus on GenAI from various vendors and encourage customers to adopt and use the technology.