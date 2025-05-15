Subscribe
Sectors
Companies
About
  • Home
  • /
  • SME
  • /
  • Celebrate Africa Month with .africa domain from Domains.co.za

Celebrate Africa Month with .africa domain from Domains.co.za

Issued by Domains
Johannesburg, 15 May 2025
Register your .africa domain today.
Register your .africa domain today.

This May, as we celebrate Africa Month, there's no better time to showcase your connection to the continent than with a .africa domain. The .africa extension is bold and distinctive, and in recognition, Domains.co.za is offering new .africa domain registrations for just R99.00* until 31 May 2025.

Wondering why a .africa domain could be the perfect match for your brand? Read on.

* Ts & Cs apply. Offer valid for new registrations only. Ends 31 May 2025. Standard renewal rates apply.

Africa Month 2025: Unlimited Africa

Africa Month is a time to acknowledge unity, diversity and progress across the continent.

This year’s theme: “Unlimited Africa”, reflects the limitless potential and growing influence of Africa in areas like:

  • Mobile money: Africa leads the world in mobile money, with $1.1 trillion in transactions – 65% of the global total.
  • Technology: The continent is home to over 650 tech hubs transforming sectors like AI, digital finance and agritech.
  • Entrepreneurship: One in five African adults is starting or planning to start a business, which is one of the highest rates worldwide.

Why register a .africa domain name?

The .africa domain is a geographic top-level domain (gTLD) managed by Registry Africa, with more than 53 000 domains registered to date.

Here are four reasons to register a .africa domain for your business:

1. A .africa domain is proudly African

Whether you’re in tourism, education, tech, fashion or the arts, a .africa domain makes your African identity unmistakable. It signals your pride and commitment to the continent’s future.

2. A .africa domain offers pan-African reach

Unlike country-specific domains like .co.za, .africa offers continental appeal. It's ideal for brands and businesses that aim to connect with audiences across multiple African countries.

3. A .africa domain can boost SEO and trust

Geo-relevant domains like .africa can improve your website’s search engine optimisation (SEO) and build online visitor trust. It shows you’re serious about serving the African market.

4. A .africa domain is modern, memorable and meaningful

With many .com domains already taken, .africa gives you a chance to register a clean, relevant and brandable name that truly stands out.

Whether you’re launching a new venture or expanding into new markets, now is the perfect time to register a .africa domain. Use it as your main domain or add it to your multi-domain strategy to increase reach and protect your brand.

Claim your .africa domain for just R99.00* – offer ends 31 May 2025.

* Ts & Cs apply. New registrations only. Promotion valid until 31 May 2025. Normal renewal rate applies.

Share

Editorial contacts

Chantél Venter
Marketing Department (Domains)
(+27) 11 640 9700
chantel@domains.co.za