Celebrate Africa Month with .africa domain from Domains.co.za

Wondering why a .africa domain could be the perfect match for your brand?
Africa Month 2025: Unlimited Africa
Africa Month is a time to acknowledge unity, diversity and progress across the continent.
This year’s theme: “Unlimited Africa”, reflects the limitless potential and growing influence of Africa in areas like:
- Mobile money: Africa leads the world in mobile money, with $1.1 trillion in transactions – 65% of the global total.
- Technology: The continent is home to over 650 tech hubs transforming sectors like AI, digital finance and agritech.
- Entrepreneurship: One in five African adults is starting or planning to start a business, which is one of the highest rates worldwide.
Why register a .africa domain name?
The .africa domain is a geographic top-level domain (gTLD) managed by Registry Africa, with more than 53 000 domains registered to date.
Here are four reasons to register a .africa domain for your business:
1. A .africa domain is proudly African
Whether you’re in tourism, education, tech, fashion or the arts, a .africa domain makes your African identity unmistakable. It signals your pride and commitment to the continent’s future.
2. A .africa domain offers pan-African reach
Unlike country-specific domains like .co.za, .africa offers continental appeal. It's ideal for brands and businesses that aim to connect with audiences across multiple African countries.
3. A .africa domain can boost SEO and trust
Geo-relevant domains like .africa can improve your website’s search engine optimisation (SEO) and build online visitor trust. It shows you’re serious about serving the African market.
4. A .africa domain is modern, memorable and meaningful
With many .com domains already taken, .africa gives you a chance to register a clean, relevant and brandable name that truly stands out.
Whether you’re launching a new venture or expanding into new markets, now is the perfect time to register a .africa domain. Use it as your main domain or add it to your multi-domain strategy to increase reach and protect your brand.
