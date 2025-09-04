Celebrating excellence: Thokozani Ndwandwe joins elite group of Cohesity ACEs in SA

Thokozani Ndwandwe joins an elite group of Cohesity ACEs in South Africa.

First Distribution is proud to celebrate a remarkable achievement – Thokozani Ndwandwe joins an elite group of Cohesity ACEs in South Africa. This milestone is not only a testament to his dedication and commitment to the Cohesity brand but also a reflection of the high standard of expertise that First Distribution continues to deliver to its partners.

A trailblazing achievement

Becoming a Cohesity ACE is no small feat. The programme, which stands for Adopt, Collaborate, Elevate, recognises professionals who have demonstrated exceptional skill, commitment and contribution to advancing Cohesity’s modern data security and management solutions. Ndwandwe’s achievement is groundbreaking, reinforcing South Africa’s place on the map as a growing hub for data innovation and excellence.

Why this matters

Cohesity, a leader in data security and management, empowers organisations to protect against ransomware, consolidate data silos, and unlock powerful insights through intelligent backup and recovery solutions.

Ndwandwe’s status as an ACE elevates his ability to provide insights that matter, ensuring First Distribution can offer its partners cutting-edge guidance on how to adopt Cohesity solutions successfully and unlock their full potential.

Benefits of being a Cohesity ACE

Ndwandwe’s new status comes with multiple advantages that go beyond personal achievement – they benefit First Distribution's partners, customers and the broader IT ecosystem:

1. Special access to resources

As an ACE, he gains access to exclusive Cohesity tools, knowledge bases and technical resources. This means faster solution delivery, smarter deployment strategies and more innovative ways to help businesses achieve their data protection goals.

2. Regular updates and early insights

Cohesity ACEs receive regular product updates and early visibility into new features and roadmaps. This allows Ndwandwe to stay ahead of industry trends and bring first-hand insights to South African businesses looking to future-proof their data strategies.

3. Industry recognition and credibility

Becoming a Cohesity ACE is a global recognition of technical excellence and strategic capability. It positions Ndwandwe – and, by extension, First Distribution – as a trusted advisor in modern data security and management, enhancing the company's value proposition in the market.

4. Spotlight and thought leadership

ACEs are often invited to share their knowledge in industry events, webinars and case studies, amplifying their influence and highlighting their expertise. This achievement ensures South Africa’s IT talent is represented on global platforms.

A win for First Distribution and its customers

Ndwandwe’s accomplishment is more than a personal milestone – it represents a significant step forward for First Distribution and its partners. First Distribution can provide even more value through deeper insights, smarter strategies and tailored support that meets local business needs.

This recognition also reflects the company's ongoing commitment to excellence, innovation and partnership. By continuously investing in skills, knowledge and expertise, First Distribution ensures its customers are always supported by leaders in their fields.

First Distribution is ready to guide businesses towards smarter, safer and more strategic data management solutions – today and into the future.