Celerity to showcase future of business messaging at London Tech Week 2026

Celerity to exhibit at London Tech Week 2026. (Image: Celerity)

Celerity, the global messaging group behind BulkSMS and Kero, will exhibit at London Tech Week 2026, bringing a comprehensive deep-dive into the Rich Business Messaging landscape for enterprise brands navigating the rapid convergence of SMS, WhatsApp for Business and RCS for Business (Rich Communication Services).

As AI, emerging technologies and evolving regulatory frameworks reshape how businesses communicate with customers, Celerity will offer visitors a practical, ROI-focused guide to understanding which messaging channels deliver the greatest impact, and how to build future-ready communications platforms that are both secure and scalable.

Twenty-six years of messaging excellence

With a 26-year track record and a long-standing global presence, BulkSMS has established itself as a trusted partner for enterprise organisations where message deliverability and reliability are mission-critical. Through robust APIs, BulkSMS enables seamless integration with CRM, ERP and custom-built platforms, handling high volumes of time-sensitive communications with consistent performance.

Kero – RCS.

A standout example of BulkSMS in action is its work with the Castle Triathlon Series in the UK, where real-time SMS communication has played a pivotal role in enhancing participant experience and operational efficiency – from race updates to time-sensitive alerts – demonstrating the enduring power of SMS when it matters most.

Introducing Kero: One platform, every channel

Building on the BulkSMS foundation, Celerity has launched Kero, a unified messaging platform that brings SMS, WhatsApp for Business and RCS for Business together in a single, intelligent ecosystem. Kero is designed to eliminate the complexity of managing multiple messaging channels, empowering businesses to automate customer journeys, personalise engagement and optimise delivery based on real-time behaviour and preferences.

Kero – WhatsApp.

“Businesses don’t have to choose between reach, richness or reliability. Kero enables them to leverage the strengths of each channel in a hybrid, intelligent way,” says Richard Simpson, Managing Director of Celerity.

The messaging trifecta explained

At London Tech Week, BulkSMS and Kero will demonstrate how three complementary channels combine into one powerful communications strategy:

SMS – universal, immediate and trusted: Requiring no app and no internet access, SMS remains unmatched in global reach and reliability. It is the backbone of business communications for OTPs, appointment reminders and critical alerts.

– universal, immediate and trusted: Requiring no app and no internet access, SMS remains unmatched in global reach and reliability. It is the backbone of business communications for OTPs, appointment reminders and critical alerts. WhatsApp for Business – secure, scalable and conversational: Operating in a familiar, trusted environment with end-to-end encryption, WhatsApp for Business is ideal for sensitive customer interactions and service conversations, with full CRM integration capability.

– secure, scalable and conversational: Operating in a familiar, trusted environment with end-to-end encryption, WhatsApp for Business is ideal for sensitive customer interactions and service conversations, with full CRM integration capability. RCS for Business – rich, interactive and branded: The next evolution of mobile messaging, RCS enables brands to deliver visually engaging, interactive content including images, videos, carousels and quick-reply buttons, directly within the native messaging app, transforming the channel into an immersive brand experience.

A unified approach to customer-centric communication

Richard Simpson, Managing Director of Celerity, explains the group’s philosophy: “SMS, RCS and WhatsApp are all channels that deliver messages to mobile devices, but they differ significantly in terms of features, reach and functionality. SMS retains its role as the trusted channel for mission-critical use cases, while RCS for Business and WhatsApp for Business provide the engagement and interactivity that modern customers expect. It’s about understanding the use case of each and selecting the right channel for your audience and objectives.”

Richard Simpson, Managing Director of the Celerity Group, which incorporates Kero and BulkSMS.

Simpson adds: “We are excited to participate in London Tech Week 2026, where we will demonstrate how businesses can move beyond fragmented communication strategies towards a more unified, customer-centric approach.”

Visit BulkSMS and Kero at London Tech Week 2026, at stand 209, to discover how the future of business messaging can work for your organisation.