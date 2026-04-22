Cell C appoints Godfrey Motsa as new committee chairman

Godfrey Motsa, chairman of Cell C’s investment and special transactions committee.

Cell C, South Africa’s fourth-biggest mobile operator, has appointed former MTN South Africa CEO Godfrey Motsa as chairman of its newly-constituted investment and special transactions committee.

The JSE-listed mobile operator made the announcement this morning, saying other members of the committee are Sindi Zilwa, Jerry Vilakazi and Joe Mthimunye.

The appointments are with effect from 1 May, the company told shareholders on the JSE Stock Exchange News Service .

According to Cell C, the purpose of the investment and special transactions committee is to review and, where specified in its terms of reference, approve or recommend to the board material capital allocation proposals, acquisitions, disposals, investments and special transactions that materially affect the company’s capital structure, risk profile or long-term shareholder value.

Motsa has over two decades of experience in the telco, financial services and fast-moving consumer goods industries, and is considered as having driven transformative growth and delivering results for companies he has led.

He has 17 years of telecoms experience between MTN SA and Vodacom, in the South African and rest of Africa markets.

Motsa stepped down from his role at MTN South Africa in December 2021, after he joined the mobile operator in 2016, from rival Vodacom.

He resigned from Vodacom in December 2015, after 10 years with the telco. In June 2022, he joined Telesure Insurance Group as non-life CEO for brands, including Auto & General Insurance, 1st for Women Insurance, Dialdirect Insurance and Budget Insurance.

In July 2024, messaging solutions provider SMSPortal appointed Motsa as its chairman and non-executive director.