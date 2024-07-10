Former MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa joins SMSPortal

Godfrey Motsa has joined SMSPortal as chairman and non-executive director.

Messaging solutions provider SMSPortal has appointed former MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa as its chairman and non-executive director.

Motsa’s appointment comes as SMSPortal looks to enhance its market position and expand its influence in the communications platform-as-a-service industry, it says in a statement.

The company believes Motsa’s focus on the evolution of messaging technologies, including advancements such as rich communication services, and his B2B and B2C expertise, will propel it forward.

Having previously worked with Andre Ittmann, CEO of SMSPortal, Motsa also brings a collaborative dynamic to the leadership team, according to the statement.

Ittmann says: “Godfrey's exceptional track record and strategic mindset make him the perfect fit for SMSPortal. His deep understanding of the telecommunications landscape and his passion for innovation align perfectly with our goals. We are thrilled to welcome him as one of our directors.”

Motsa has over 25 years of experience in the telco, financial services and fast-moving consumer goods industries, and is considered as having driven transformative growth and delivering results for companies he has led. He has 17 years of telecoms experience between MTN SA and Vodacom, in the South African and rest of Africa markets.

Motsa stepped down from his role at MTN SA in December 2021, after he joined the mobile operator in 2016, from rival Vodacom.

He resigned from Vodacom in December 2015, after 10 years with the telco. In June 2022, he joined Telesure Insurance Group as non-life CEO for brands, including Auto & General Insurance, 1st for Women Insurance, Dialdirect Insurance and Budget Insurance.

Motsa says: “I am honoured to join SMSPortal and its founders Charles Stretch and James Pearce, and to work alongside Andre and the talented team here. The future of messaging holds incredible potential, and I am eager to contribute to SMSPortal's journey towards high growth, innovation and excellence.”