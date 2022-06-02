Former MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa joins insurer Telesure

Godfrey Motsa, new non-life CEO of Telesure Investment Holdings.

Former MTN South Africa CEO Godfrey Motsa has been appointed as non-life chief executive officer of Telesure Investment Holdings (TIH).

TIH's brands include Auto & General Insurance, 1st for Women Insurance, Dialdirect Insurance and Budget Insurance.

Motsa stepped down from his role at MTN in December last year, after the group announced broad changes to its executive committee. He was replaced by Charles Molapisi.

TIH is part of the international BHL Group, which has a global footprint, operating in eight countries, including South Africa, the UK, Australia, France, Turkey, China, Thailand and Singapore.

Commenting on the appointment, TIH group CEO Tom Creamer says: “We have spent significant time looking for a non-life CEO with extremely strong credentials, and I am delighted that we have been able to attract a candidate of Godfrey’s calibre.

“Godfrey has the energy, passion and entrepreneurial spirit that is synonymous with TIH, and his curiosity for digital innovation, coupled with his drive and determination, will no doubt be a great addition to our strong leadership team.”



Motsa joined MTN from rival Vodacom in July 2016 but his appointment caused some controversy as it broke a restraint of trade agreement with Vodacom.



He resigned from Vodacom in December 2015, after 10 years with the telco, with plans to move to MTN. He had served in the roles of CEO of Vodacom Lesotho, CEO of Vodacom Democratic Republic of the Congo and chief officer consumer business unit at Vodacom SA.



In a statement, TIH says with over 25 years of blue-chip techco and consumer business experience in South Africa and Africa, Motsa is excited to venture into the insurance world.



“Pushing innovation and tech for this industry and its adjacencies presents an attractive and challenging opportunity for me. I am excited to join this highly-regarded and entrepreneurial organisation that has massive potential for further growth,” says Motsa.