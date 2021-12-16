MTN shuffles exco as Godfrey Motsa steps down as SA CEO

Outgoing MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa.

MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa is stepping down next month and the current group chief technology information officer (CTIO), Charles Molapisi, will replace him.

MTN Group announced broad changes to its executive committee (exco) yesterday, which it says will help the telco accelerate its Ambition 2025 strategy.

“MTN remains on track to deliver on our Ambition 2025 strategy, with a focus on accelerating growth, deleveraging the holding company debt faster and unlocking value. In support of the continued and accelerated delivery of Ambition 2025, we announce an evolution in the group’s management as well as exco structure and responsibilities,” says MTN in a statement.

The changes will also see Mazen Mroue (currently chief operations officer of MTN Nigeria) assume the role of group CTIO effective from 1 February 2022, taking over from Molapisi.

In a statement, the pan-African mobile operator says in order to streamline responsibilities and reporting lines in the core connectivity business, Ebenezer Asante will assume the new role of senior vice president of markets, with overall profit and loss responsibility of the three regions West and Central Africa (WECA), South and East Africa (SEA) and Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Yolanda Cuba (VP of SEA) and Ismail Jaroudi (VP of MENA) will remain on the exco and report to Ebenezer, from 1 February 2022, says MTN.

Further, MTN says, in order to enhance the capacity to accelerate growth of MTN’s fintech and other platforms, Serigne Dioum will assume the streamlined role of group chief fintech officer effective 1 February 2022.

It adds: “Given the strong interdependence of the two functions, the legal and regulatory functions on exco will be combined under Lele Modise in a revised role of chief legal and regulatory officer, effective 1 February 2022.”

Also, Nompilo Morafo has been appointed as the group chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer, which will be established onto the exco effective 1 February 2022.

The group chief regulatory and corporate affairs officer, Felleng Sekha, will remain with MTN Group until the end of April 2022, the company says, this is to ensure a smooth handover and transition of her current responsibilities.

Commenting on the shuffling of the exco, MTN Group president and CEO Ralph Mupita says: “The changes we are announcing today are about enhancing the structures needed to execute on our Ambition 2025 strategy and delivering on our medium-term guidance.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Godfrey Motsa for the role he has played over the years in the group, firstly as VP of SEA and then CEO of MTN SA. I would also like to thank Felleng Sekha for the significant contribution she has made over many years in group regulatory matters. I look forward to working with Felleng in her future endeavours that are aligned to our pan-African vision. I would also like to congratulate the new Group executive members and those who have expanded responsibilities.”

Motsa joined MTN from rival Vodacom in July 2016 but his appointment caused some controversy as it broke a restraint of trade agreement with Vodacom.

He resigned from Vodacom in December 2015, after 10 years with the telco, with plans to move to MTN. He had served in the roles of CEO of Vodacom Lesotho, CEO of Vodacom Democratic Republic of the Congo and chief officer consumer business unit at Vodacom SA.