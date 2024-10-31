Cell C revamps USSD to include personalised offerings

Cell C CEO Jorge Mendes.

Cell C’s USSD facility remains customers’ most preferred channel for performing multiple functions, followed by the operator’s app.

This was highlighted at the Cell C media dinner, held in Johannesburg this week, where Cell C CTOSchalk Visser and CEO Jorge Mendes shared insights into the company's growth strategy for its digital channels.

It has been two months since Cell C launched its brand refresh, to better position itself in SA’s competitive telecoms market.

The telco is rebuilding its mobile app, web app and USSD channels from the ground up, as more customers take to Cell C’s digital channels to perform a wide range of tasks.

The USSD's simplicity and familiarity make it an ideal solution for the majority of Cell C's customer base, who continue embracing the channel to top-up their airtime, pay bills and access other value-added services, explained Visser.

“Cell C conducted comprehensive research to gain valuable insights into customer needs, which will guide the development of solutions that address those needs. The revamped USSD portfolio will include personalised product offerings based on customer profiles and preferences,” noted Mendes.

According to an Adapt IT report, USSD is still prevalent, especially across Africa, mainly because of its accessibility, low cost and ease of use. The report further states that USSD is critical in bridging the digital divide and promoting socio-economic inclusion across the continent.

Mendes said the mobile app and web channels are still under development, with no set launch date on when the revamped versions will go live.

“We have been building it for a year; these things take time, unfortunately. The previous app had significant functionality issues, making it unreliable for transactions. You should be able to buy what you need, whenever you need it, with any card. And checking your balance should be easy − you should be able to see how much data and voice time you've used, both in and out of bundle,” he noted.

Mendes shared his experience of the old app’s inconsistency, when attempting to purchase airtime using his credit card, which highlighted the need for improvement.

Visser added: “At the end of the day, we want to build a platform that makes it simple for customers to engage.”

Not so super?

When asked whether Cell C will be looking into having a super app like its competitors, Vodacom and MTN, Mendes expressed scepticism about super apps’ objective and ability to gain traction.

A super app is an all-in-one platform where users can carry out all financial transactions, and make purchases, through third-parties, within one closed ecosystem.

“I think there is an assumption that everyone wants everything in one place; some do but a lot don't. The trick with apps is that it depends on the level of utilisation. Banking apps, for instance, are frequently used for various transactions, such as bill payments and [purchasing] lottery tickets.

MTN and Vodacom’s super apps have seen considerable growth since launch. VodaPay is said to be key to furthering Vodacom’s financial services.

MTN’s Mobile Money (MoMo) app has shown 200% year-on-year user growth during the past two years, with over nine million registered customers in SA.

Mendes noted that since all these apps also have an option to purchase airtime from there, it reduces the need to exit the app. He also questioned whether customers truly desire a single, all-encompassing digital marketplace.

While multi-currency, multi-product e-commerce platforms can reward customers, Mendes added that he is sceptical about forcing a one-stop-shop approach.

“For me personally, I think when you force something to be successful, typically you make wrong calls. Launch campaigns can generate initial excitement, but sustained success requires more. If specials and promotions become the sole focus, the true purpose of the platform is lost. If you don't feed it with specials and your users drop off, they are telling you they don't want it, and I think that's a dilemma with a lot of things.”