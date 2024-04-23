Cell C taps another ex-Vodacom exec

Bryan O’Donovan, Cell C chief data and analytics officer.

Telecommunications company Cell C has appointed yet another ex-Vodacom executive to its leadership team.

The company today announced the appointment of Bryan O’Donovan as chief data and analytics officer, effective May.

This, as CEO Jorge Mendes continues recruiting his lieutenants from his former employer Vodacom, in a bid to change Cell C’s fortunes.

In this role, O’Donovan will spearhead the management of Cell C’s data and analytics assets, champion data-driven decision-making processes and leverage data assets to propel growth and optimisation initiatives.

His experience spans actuarial science, financial services and telecoms, with 19 years in the industry, accumulating problem-solving skills, strategic acumen and analytical skills.

Prior to his appointment at Cell C, O’Donovan held key leadership positions, including managing executive roles at Vodacom South Africa, where he played a pivotal role in shaping pricing strategies, providing financial leadership and driving informed decision-making processes, notes Cell C.

Additionally, his tenure at Hollard Insurance, spanning over 15 years, fortified his expertise in investments, product development and operational governance, says the telco.

“Bryan’s appointment underscores our commitment to harnessing the power of data and analytics to drive innovation and enhance customer experiences,” comments Mendes.

“His experience, coupled with his leadership capabilities, will be instrumental in guiding our data strategy and unlocking new opportunities for growth and optimisation.”

In January, Cell C appointed Darius Badenhorst as chief growth officer, bolstering the Cell C executive team. Badenhorst joined Cell C from Vodacom after a decade of service across multiple roles within the commercial and finance teams.

Mendes, former chief consumer business officer at Vodacom South Africa, was appointed as Cell C’s boss in June last year.

In August last year, Cell C appointed another Vodacom veteran, Melanie Forbes, as chief marketing officer. Forbes had spent over 15 years with Vodacom, where she held key executive positions.

As Cell C’s new management took shape, in March the company appointed Chris Lazarus, former chief enterprise officer of Safaricom Ethiopia, as its chief officer of sales, distribution and regions.

Prior to that, the mobile operator appointed El Kope as chief financial officer on a permanent basis.

Last year, Mendes told ITWeb that he was looking to overhaul the entire executive team at Cell C, which has been facing liquidity issues for years.

An alumnus of the University of Witwatersrand, O’Donovan holds a Bachelor of Economic Science in Actuarial Science and a Bachelor of Science Honors in Actuarial Science and Maths of Finance.

He is also a Fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, as well as the Actuarial Society of South Africa.

O’Donovan says he is excited to join Cell C and lead the organisation’s data and analytics initiatives.

“I look forward to collaborating with the teams at Cell C to harness the power of data and analytics in driving strategic decision-making and delivering value to our customers," he says.

O’Donovan's appointment marks a milestone for Cell C as it continues to prioritise data-driven innovation and customer-centric strategies, says the firm.