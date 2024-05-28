Central University of Technology triumphs at Intelligent ICT Awards Africa 2024, with Datacentrix wireless network project

Intelligent ICT Awards 2024, Busi Matube.

Datacentrix, a leading hybrid ICT systems integrator and managed services provider, extends its congratulations to its client, the Central University of Technology (CUT), for its recent win at the inaugural Intelligent ICT Awards Africa 2024.

CUT is a leading higher education institution based in South Africa’s Free State province, with one campus in Bloemfontein, the judicial capital of South Africa, and one in Welkom, in the heart of the Free State goldfields. The two campuses offer education opportunities in a number of technological fields, including science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM); management sciences; humanities; and education.

CUT’s ICT Director and Chief Digital Officer, Busi Matube, accepted the ‘Intelligent Government Implementation’ award for 2024, which the university won due to its recent successful roll-out of phase one of its three-year network and WiFi and infrastructure upgrade – an important step in CUT’s digital transformation journey.

Intelligent ICT Awards Africa 2024 winners.

CUT has worked closely with Datacentrix to deploy its new wireless network infrastructure, which will ensure the connectedness of students and staff to digital resources both internal and external to the network, as well as providing the medium through which CUT can relay data from smart buildings’ backend systems for analysis and reporting, and delivering a connected access control system for a more secure campus.

Says Francois Jacobs, Sales Manager: Commercial at Datacentrix: “CUT has seen a number of benefits thus far, including the improvement of WiFi connectivity issues in high-traffic areas, like the library and labs, with signal drop-outs stopping completely since the start of the project. In addition, the university has experienced greater visibility on the network, as well as more opportunity to engage with users to understand and solve challenges.

“The Intelligent ICT Award received was well-deserved by Busi and her team at CUT, whose hard work and vision have undoubtedly driven this success. As Datacentrix, we are thrilled to have played a part in this achievement and look forward to continuing our partnership and supporting CUT in their future endeavours," he concludes.