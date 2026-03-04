CEO-designate to drive Bob’s next growth phase

Anita Erasmus has been appointed as Bob CEO-designate. (Image: Supplied)

Online shopping platform Bob has appointed Anita Erasmus as chief executive officer (CEO)-designate, effective 1 March.

In a statement, the digital commerce company says Erasmus will serve in this capacity for a six-month transition period, working closely with co-founder and MD Andy Higgins.

This, it notes, is to ensure a smooth leadership handover, before formally assuming the role on 1 September as part of the company’s broader leadership evolution.

With Erasmus as CEO, Higgins will transition into the role of executive director of strategy and chief of payments, where he will focus on advancing the company’s payment service, Bob Pay, and leading long-term strategic initiatives, according to the statement.

“This is a pivotal moment for Bob because we are entering a new phase of growth and maturity as a business,” explains Higgins. “With a strong foundation in our product, culture and market position, the focus now shifts towards strengthening what works, deepening our impact and leading Bob confidently into its next chapter.”

Bob, which launched in September 2022, has Bob Shop, Bob Pay, Bob Go and Bob Box in its stable. It rebranded in 2023, sharpening its focus on delivering an integrated commerce experience.

Bob notes that Erasmus brings institutional knowledge and nearly a decade of experience across the e-commerce and logistics sectors. She previously served as head of business at Bob, where she led the day-to-day operations of the company’s shipping service.

During her tenure, she played a key role in expanding the company’s Bob Go logistics offering.

Erasmus says her priority will be delivering sustainable growth and operational excellence. “My vision for Bob’s next phase is simple − growth, and meaningful growth. Our focus is on serving more customers, solving important problems, and increasing the value we create in the market, while remaining disciplined so that expenses do not grow at the same pace as gross profit.”

Higgins concludes: “This moment is about finding the right balance of continuity and evolution. Having been with us for nearly a decade, Anita understands the DNA of this company better than anyone. She has consistently demonstrated the ability to turn high-level vision into practical execution, which is exactly what Bob needs as we move from our foundational phase into purposeful growth.”