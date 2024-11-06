Cerberus Cyber Secure: Comprehensive Cyber Security Solutions and Cyber Awareness Training to Protect South African Businesses

Please add a caption.

Cerberus Cyber Secure is more than a cyber security company; it is your strategic partner in safeguarding your business's critical assets. Established by a team of experienced technology specialists, Cerberus Cyber Secure operates with a clear mission: to enhance the resilience of South African businesses through a comprehensive, multi-layered security approach that combines advanced technology with proactive employee education.

Endorsed by iTOO Special Risks, a leading cyber insurance provider, Hollard Insurance Company’s preferred speciality underwriter supports Cerberus Cyber Secure, who is excited by the benefits that Cerberus brings to the South African market.

Click here to see how Cerberus Cyber Secure can help your business with its cybersecurity.

Balancing Technology with a Human-Centric Approach

Our unique blend of technical solutions and human-centric strategies sets Cerberus Cyber Secure apart. We recognise that technology alone cannot fully protect a business. Cyber security is a holistic practice involving protecting computer systems, networks, and data from digital attacks, unauthorised access, or damage. This requires a combination of advanced technology, carefully structured processes, and a well-informed team.

To this end, we prioritise cyber security awareness training as a foundational element of our offerings. We equip your employees with the skills to identify and respond to threats effectively. Continuous, up-to-date training lets your team learn about current and emerging cyber risks, becoming an active line of defence against attacks.

Our cyber security awareness program includes:

Skill Empowerment – Enabling employees to counteract cyber threats with confidence.

– Enabling employees to counteract cyber threats with confidence. Cultivated Awareness – Building a company-wide culture of cyber security awareness.

– Building a company-wide culture of cyber security awareness. Practical Skills Development – Focusing on hands-on training for real-world threat identification.

– Focusing on hands-on training for real-world threat identification. Continuous Updates – Keeping employees informed on the latest threats, from phishing scams to social engineering.

A Multi-Layered Approach to Cyber Security

At Cerberus Cyber Secure, we understand that for every business, cyber security requires more than a single layer of protection. That’s why we offer a multi-layered security approach tailored to your business’s needs. Our services include:

Advanced Threat Detection Technologies – Leveraging state-of-the-art tools to detect and neutralise potential threats before they impact your operations.

– Leveraging state-of-the-art tools to detect and neutralise potential threats before they impact your operations. 24/7 Monitoring – Continuous, around-the-clock monitoring to ensure real-time response to any suspicious activity, minimising risks to your business.

– Continuous, around-the-clock monitoring to ensure real-time response to any suspicious activity, minimising risks to your business. Comprehensive Risk Management – Developing and implementing customised risk management strategies to protect your unique assets and maintain business continuity.

Tailored Cyber Security Packages for Every Business

Cerberus Cyber Secure offers six flexible cyber security packages designed to fit the unique needs of businesses of all sizes, starting from:

PostGuard - Advanced Email Protection

R75 per user monthly

WatchDog – Advanced Email and Device Protection

R169 per user monthly

Boundary – Multi Layered end to end solution for small businesses

Starting from R1,299 monthly

EdgeKeeper – Advanced Firewall & Network Protection

Starting fromR1,799 monthly

GateShield&GateKeeper – Multi Layered end to end solution for larger corporates

Starting from R5,329 monthly

Each package is built from a curated selection of tools and services that provide comprehensive coverage for various cyber security needs. We offer security posture reporting, giving your business a clear view of its cyber security vulnerability. Our team collaborates with you to determine the ideal solution, ensuring your business is protected with the solution.

Click here to see how Cerberus Cyber Secure can help your business with its cybersecurity.

Secure Your Business with Cerberus Cyber Secure

Trusted Endorsement: Endorsed by iTOO Special Risks, a leading cyber insurance provider, Hollard Insurance Company’s preferred speciality underwriter supports Cerberus Cyber Secure, which is excited by the benefits that Cerberus brings to the South African market.



Cyber threats are evolving, keep your business a step ahead with Cerberus Cyber Secure. Our multi-layered security approach and ongoing employee education provide a proactive strategy to safeguard your business from all angles. Speak to a Cerberus expert today, and let us show you how technology and a vigilant team can work together to protect your business’s future.

For more information, visit www.cerberus-secure.co.za

Email : sales@cerberus-secure.co.za

: sales@cerberus-secure.co.za Phone: (+27) 10 271 0111

Click here to see how Cerberus Cyber Secure can help your business with its cybersecurity.