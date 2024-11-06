Cerberus Cyber Secure: Comprehensive cyber security solutions, cyber awareness training to protect SA businesses

Enhancing the resilience of South African businesses.

Cerberus Cyber Secure is more than a cyber security company; it is your strategic partner in safeguarding your business's critical assets. Established by a team of experienced technology specialists, Cerberus Cyber Secure operates with a clear mission: to enhance the resilience of South African businesses through a comprehensive, multilayered security approach that combines advanced technology with proactive employee education.

Endorsed by iTOO Special Risks, a leading cyber insurance provider, Hollard Insurance Company’s preferred speciality underwriter supports Cerberus Cyber Secure, and is excited by the benefits that Cerberus brings to the South African market.

Balancing technology with a human-centric approach

The company's unique blend of technical solutions and human-centric strategies sets Cerberus Cyber Secure apart. It recognises that technology alone cannot fully protect a business. Cyber security is a holistic practice involving protecting computer systems, networks and data from digital attacks, unauthorised access or damage. This requires a combination of advanced technology, carefully structured processes and a well-informed team.

To this end, Cerberus Cyber Secure prioritises cyber security awareness training as a foundational element of its offerings. Its equips its employees with the skills to identify and respond to threats effectively. Continuous, up-to-date training lets your team learn about current and emerging cyber risks, becoming an active line of defence against attacks.

Cerberus Cyber Secure's cyber security awareness programme includes:

Skill empowerment – Enabling employees to counteract cyber threats with confidence.

– Enabling employees to counteract cyber threats with confidence. Cultivated awareness – Building a company-wide culture of cyber security awareness.

– Building a company-wide culture of cyber security awareness. Practical skills development – Focusing on hands-on training for real-world threat identification.

– Focusing on hands-on training for real-world threat identification. Continuous updates – Keeping employees informed on the latest threats, from phishing scams to social engineering.

A multilayered approach to cyber security

Cerberus Cyber Secure understands that for every business, cyber security requires more than a single layer of protection. That’s why it offers a multilayered security approach tailored to your business’s needs. Its services include:

Advanced threat detection technologies – Leveraging state-of-the-art tools to detect and neutralise potential threats before they impact your operations.

– Leveraging state-of-the-art tools to detect and neutralise potential threats before they impact your operations. 24/7 monitoring – Continuous, around-the-clock monitoring to ensure real-time response to any suspicious activity, minimising risks to your business.

– Continuous, around-the-clock monitoring to ensure real-time response to any suspicious activity, minimising risks to your business. Comprehensive risk management – Developing and implementing customised risk management strategies to protect your unique assets and maintain business continuity.

Tailored cyber security packages for every business

Cerberus Cyber Secure offers six flexible cyber security packages designed to fit the unique needs of businesses of all sizes, starting from:

PostGuard – advanced e-mail protection

R75 per user monthly

WatchDog – advanced e-mail and device protection

R169 per user monthly

Boundary – multilayered end-to-end solution for small businesses

Starting from R1 299 monthly

EdgeKeeper – advanced firewall and network protection

Starting from R1 799 monthly

GateShield&GateKeeper – multilayered end to end solution for larger corporates

Starting from R5 329 monthly

Each package is built from a curated selection of tools and services that provide comprehensive coverage for various cyber security needs. Cerberus Cyber Secure offers security posture reporting, giving your business a clear view of its cyber security vulnerability. The team collaborates with you to determine the ideal solution, ensuring your business is protected with the solution.

Secure your business with Cerberus Cyber Secure

Cyber threats are evolving; keep your business a step ahead with Cerberus Cyber Secure. Its multilayered security approach and ongoing employee education provide a proactive strategy to safeguard your business from all angles. Speak to a Cerberus expert today, and let the company show you how technology and a vigilant team can work together to protect your business’s future.

For more information, visit www.cerberus-secure.co.za.

Email : sales@cerberus-secure.co.za

: sales@cerberus-secure.co.za Phone: (+27) 10 271 0111

