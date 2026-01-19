Certified secure, cloud-ready, refreshed

ISO 27017 helps ensure that cloud controls are explicit, tested and auditable.

KineticSkunk today confirmed certification to ISO/IEC 27001:2022 (five years) and its extension ISO/IEC 27017:2015, signalling a security-first approach to cloud delivery and governance. The certifications validate an enterprise information security management system (ISMS) and cloud-specific controls that clarify shared responsibilities across people, process and technology.

What this means for customers

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 ensures confidentiality, integrity and availability are managed systematically across the organisation. Cloud controls by design: The extension ISO/IEC 27017:2015 adds guidance for cloud workloads, which covers asset management, logging/traceability and control design.

What the ISO 27017 extension means

Cloud-specific controls by design: Practical guidance for securing cloud services and clarifying shared responsibilities between provider and customer (eg, asset management, logging/traceability, access control patterns for cloud).

Why this matters for cloud projects

For fintechs and regulated teams, ISO 27017 helps ensure that cloud controls are explicit, tested and auditable, from encryption and identity to logging, monitoring and operational handoffs so resilience, compliance and cost discipline are baked in from day one.

Website refurbishment (Jan-Feb)

KineticSkunk is refreshing kineticskunk.com through January and February with a cleaner UX, faster pages, clearer product stories and an expanded resources hub. Updates will roll out in stages.

Content cadence

Blogs return with blog 5 and 6 in January, followed by practical how-to guides, checklists, reference architectures to connect the series. Get notified on new posts on our LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kineticskunk-its/?viewAsMember=true

Solutions for 2026

Sharper solution focus across cloud migration, resilience/DR, FinOps and data platform modernisation with compliance built-in (POPIA/FSCA/FIC by default).

Social updates

KineticSkunk is expanding announcements and behind-the-scenes content across social channels.

