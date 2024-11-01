CestaSoft Solutions CEO among finalists in IITPSA President’s Awards IT Personality of the Year

Malini Bandi, Founder of CestaSoft Solutions.

Malini Bandi, founder and CEO of CestaSoft Solutions, is among the finalists in the 2024 hashtag#IITPSA President’s Awards IT Personality of the Year category.

Bandi's journey from working in fintech, healthcare, insurance, telecoms, retail and media to founding CestaSoft Solutions, a leader in digital transformation, is truly inspiring. She also established Cesta Academy to support graduates in professional software specialisation.

Among her numerous accolades are an award from the Consulate General of India in Johannesburg and the prestigious Women in Tech and Olympus Awards for her dedication to empowerment. Her accolades include an award from the Consulate General of India in Johannesburg, the Olympus Award for her dedication to empowerment, and the Women in Tech Award.

The judges will select winners, to be announced at the awards ceremony on 26 November.





