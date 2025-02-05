CG Selva Ganesh appointed VP, CEO of southern Africa at In2IT Technologies

C.G. Selva Ganesh (Image: Supplied)

In2IT Technologies, which positions itself as a global leader in digital transformation and IT solutions, has appointed CG Selva Ganesh as Vice-President and CEO for southern Africa. With nearly 25 years of extensive experience across global technology firms and a proven track record of success within In2IT Technologies, Ganesh is poised to drive innovation, strategic growth and transformative solutions across the region.

A proven leader in technology

Ganesh’s career journey reflects a wealth of expertise acquired through prominent roles at BPL, Siemens and Prodapt, to name a few. Over the past eight years at In2IT Technologies, he has played a pivotal role in driving innovation, strengthening client relationships and delivering solutions that meet the evolving demands of the industry.

“I believe in empowering teams through trust and collaboration, encouraging innovation by allowing independence and providing guidance only when needed,” says Ganesh. “This leadership philosophy has earned me the reputation of being a ‘silent maverick’, and I am committed to fostering a culture that inspires creativity, excellence and growth at every level.”

Ganesh’s leadership has been shaped by his experience working on critical projects, across various industries, including the government sectors globally. These roles have equipped him with an exceptional ability to navigate complex challenges, collaborate with diverse stakeholders and deliver impactful results.

Strategic vision for southern Africa

As the new CEO of southern Africa, Ganesh’s primary objectives include:

Regional expansion : Strengthening In2IT’s footprint across key markets, including South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria, with a focus on sectors such as finance, healthcare, telecoms, public sector and education.

: Strengthening In2IT’s footprint across key markets, including South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria, with a focus on sectors such as finance, healthcare, telecoms, public sector and education. Technological leadership : Investing in cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, cloud computing and advanced cyber security to support digital transformation for clients.

: Investing in cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, cloud computing and advanced cyber security to support digital transformation for clients. Workforce development: Addressing the talent shortage in specialised fields by investing in training programmes, partnering with educational institutions and nurturing a skilled workforce.

Addressing the talent shortage in specialised fields by investing in training programmes, partnering with educational institutions and nurturing a skilled workforce. Sustainability and inclusion: Promoting digital inclusion through accessible technologies and leading community-driven sustainability initiatives.

Addressing industry challenges

Ganesh highlights the critical challenges facing the technology sector in southern Africa, including inadequate infrastructure, talent shortages and the digital divide. To address these, In2IT is forming strategic partnerships, leveraging cloud solutions to enhance connectivity and developing comprehensive training programmes to create a future-ready workforce.

Cyber security remains another significant focus area, with Ganesh emphasising robust security measures and innovative solutions to protect client data and infrastructure.

Fostering innovation and collaboration

Under Ganesh’s leadership, In2IT will create a culture where innovation thrives. Employees will be empowered to take calculated risks, think creatively and collaborate across teams to develop pioneering solutions. Continuous learning, professional development and investments in research and development will ensure In2IT remains at the forefront of technological advancements.

Looking ahead

“In the next five years, I envision In2IT Technologies becoming the leading system integrator in southern Africa,” says Ganesh. “Through strategic partnerships, technological innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence, we will deliver solutions that not only transform businesses but also uplift communities and contribute to sustainable development.”

Ganesh’s appointment marks a significant milestone for In2IT Technologies, reinforcing its commitment to advancing technology solutions across southern Africa while maintaining a customer-centric and socially responsible approach.