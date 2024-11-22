Championing smarter utilities management in SA: Insights from Attie Van Jaarsveldt

Recent data underscores the value of smart technologies in South Africa’s utilities sector. Studies suggest that advanced metering systems can reduce energy consumption by up to 26%. (Image: Supplied)

As South Africa navigates critical challenges in utility management, including water scarcity, load-shedding and rising costs, innovative technologies like IOT, AI and machine learning are reshaping the landscape. Businesses and municipalities are increasingly adopting these tools to optimise resources and enhance sustainability, a shift that industry veteran Attie Van Jaarsveldt believes is both timely and essential.

Van Jaarsveldt, founder and CEO of Livewire Engineering and Consulting, has been at the forefront of this technological evolution. Reflecting on the company’s origins, he shared: “Livewire was established in 2006 to address consulting requirements in energy management, tariff analysis, energy metering and demand-side management. Over time, we saw the potential to leverage smart technologies to make a greater impact in the utilities space.”

Initially focused on private-sector clients, including retail, residential estates and commercial properties, Livewire quickly established itself as a leader in energy metering and real-time monitoring. However, Van Jaarsveldt saw the need to extend these solutions to the public sector. “We realised there was an opportunity to bring the same efficiency and innovation to municipalities and public utilities,” he explained.

This vision materialised in 2016 when Livewire joined forces with Macrocomm, a leader in IOT solutions for the public sector. The acquisition allowed both companies to pool resources, technologies and expertise. “The partnership has enabled us to refine our solutions for different sectors while contributing to South Africa’s economic and social development,” Van Jaarsveldt noted.

Macrocomm’s strength in advanced data analytics and intelligent IOT devices complemented Livewire’s metering capabilities, creating a comprehensive suite of solutions for smart utilities management. Together, the companies have been instrumental in driving efficiency, reducing wastage and enabling data-driven decision-making.

Van Jaarsveldt highlighted the importance of these advancements: “Real-time monitoring and control are critical components. Whether it’s detecting water leaks, identifying unusual voltage readings or reducing waste, these technologies offer actionable insights that benefit both businesses and municipalities.” He also emphasised the role of data analytics in fostering growth: “Data management is crucial for any business aiming to thrive in this industry. It influences everything from operational efficiency to long-term strategy.”

Recent data underscores the value of smart technologies in South Africa’s utilities sector. Studies suggest that advanced metering systems can reduce energy consumption by up to 26%, while tamper detection features improve revenue collection – a significant concern for cash-strapped municipalities. The integration of predictive tools for water and electricity usage has also proven effective in mitigating the impact of load-shedding and water shortages​.

Despite these achievements, Van Jaarsveldt remains focused on the future. “It’s exciting to be engaged with technologies like AI, IOT and data analytics. Our goal is to continue developing solutions and methodologies that contribute to the smart utilities space in South Africa,” he said.

As Macrocomm Livewire continues to lead the way, the collaboration between these two industry giants exemplifies how local innovation can address national challenges. “This is about solutions built in South Africa, for South Africa,” Van Jaarsveldt concluded, reaffirming his commitment to driving sustainable, technology-driven progress in the utilities sector.