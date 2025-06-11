Change Logic, BankservAfrica’s EPMO drive structured change management approach for payments modernisation success

Kgomotso Chaka, Consultant, Change Logic.

Partnering with Change Logic, BankservAfrica successfully delivered a successful change enablement programme for one of South Africa’s ambitious payments modernisation initiatives. Through a structured and deliberate approach to change management, BankservAfrica engaged stakeholders across the financial services industry to ensure the seamless roll-out of the industry-driven PayShap, setting a new benchmark for rapid and effective payments.

PayShap is a real-time payment system designed to enhance financial inclusion and simplify digital transactions. Given the scale and complexity of the roll-out, BankservAfrica, as the appointed scheme operator for the PayShap service, recognised the need for a fresh approach to change management. To this end, BankservAfrica’s enterprise management office (EPMO) selected Change Logic, renowned specialist in change management, for its expertise in this area.

“The clarity and cohesion brought by a structured change management framework enabled us to align stakeholders, accelerate deployment and deliver a transformative payment solution for South Africa,” said BankservAfrica.

Addressing the change management challenge

As Africa’s largest automated clearing house, BankservAfrica is at the forefront of payments modernisation, working to support the South African Reserve Bank’s vision for a more digital, inclusive financial ecosystem. However, launching PayShap required navigating a diverse landscape of participating banks, each with distinct internal structures and operational models. The challenge was deploying the technology and ensuring every stakeholder could integrate and adopt the system efficiently.

Traditional approaches to change management weren’t fit for purpose for a project of this magnitude. Without a clear framework, misalignment between banks, delays in adoption and communication gaps that could have impacted the programme’s progress. BankservAfrica introduced a structured change management framework to avoid these risks, ensuring every participating bank had the resources, guidance and support they needed.

A framework for success

Working closely with BankservAfrica, Change Logic introduced a structured, data-driven change management framework tailored to the rapid payments programme (RPP). This framework became the cornerstone of the BankservAfrica’s EPMO, embedding change management into the core of the organisation’s operations.

The approach followed a phased methodology, guiding banks through preparation, implementation and reinforcement. By providing tailored resources, including training, templates, and structured roadmaps, BankservAfrica empowered stakeholders to integrate PayShap seamlessly, even those without dedicated change management teams.

Change Logic’s expertise in financial services and large-scale transformation proved instrumental in executing the strategy. By structuring the process into clear, actionable steps, the framework ensured the smooth adoption of PayShap across the sector.

Industry-leading results

The impact of this structured change management strategy was evident in the speed and success of PayShap’s roll-out. While similar payment modernisation projects in countries such as Canada and the United States have faced significant delays due to fragmented change strategies, BankservAfrica’s approach ensured rapid deployment in record time.

“This combination of speed, precision, and collaboration has established a new benchmark for payments modernisation in South Africa. By uniting stakeholders under a clear and structured framework, we not only delivered PayShap efficiently but demonstrated what’s possible when innovation and effective change management come together. It’s a success story that positions South Africa as a leader in real-time payment systems,” said BankservAfrica.

Beyond accelerating deployment, the initiative strengthened industry-wide collaboration. Banks and financial institutions have praised the structured approach, with internal readiness assessments revealing strong support and confidence in the programme.

“Change management is often overlooked in large-scale financial transformations, but as PayShap has shown, it is a critical enabler of success. A structured, phased approach can eliminate barriers, drive adoption and create lasting impact. This project proves that with the right framework, even the most complex initiatives can succeed,” said Kgomotso Chaka, Consultant, Change Logic.

Please view the PDF case study.