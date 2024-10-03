Change Logic: Mastering change with no-nonsense solutions

Change Logic's solution-oriented team thrives on transforming chaos into clarity.

Change Logic, a pioneer in change management, has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering tailored, high-impact scientific solutions that drive meaningful change for businesses across industries. With a renewed go-to-market strategy, Change Logic is taking significant strides towards solidifying its reputation as the go-to partner for organisations navigating complex change transformations.

Research suggests that a staggering 70% of change management projects fail to meet their objectives, with only 25% of initiatives standing the test of time. According to Change Logic, much of this “failure” can be attributed to cookie-cutter change management solutions that don’t factor in changes in technology or industry-specific change.

Additionally, consultancies that use a broad-brush approach to change are also to blame. Particularly those that don’t create specialised change management strategies designed to help a business navigate the complexities of organisational transformation.

“At Change Logic, we don’t just manage change - we master it,” says Anton Hingeston, Director and Founder of Change Logic. “In the more than 20 years we have been in operation, we have had our fair share of rescuing projects that have failed. It is exhausting.

"The cost and damage to clients is enormous and all of this could have been avoided if things were done correctly upfront. This is exactly why we’ve built our services to be fit-for-purpose, ensuring every client receives a solution tailored to their business and one that is delivered with minimal disruption.”

The renewed go-to-market strategy from Change Logic introduces a modernised brand identity and also reintroduces the company’s four key service divisions:

Change Management Solutions: Expertly guiding businesses through ERP implementations, mergers and acquisitions, and compliance challenges, while ensuring strategic alignment and operational stability.

People Solutions: Aligning leadership strategies with day-to-day operations, optimising human capital, and developing leadership capabilities to foster sustainable growth and performance excellence.

Training Solutions: Providing a complete training studio offering bespoke, fit-for-purpose digital training interventions, enabling organisations to upskill their teams efficiently and effectively.

Engagement Solutions: Strategically managing and executing physical, virtual and hybrid events that reinforce key messages and drive stakeholder engagement, ensuring every event supports the organisation’s broader goals.

“Each of our service offerings has been crafted around the understanding that problems can be solved with data and a business can succeed if it has the right insights. Using a data-driven framework, our solution-oriented team thrives on transforming chaos into clarity. Ultimately, we bring a fresh, no-nonsense approach to breaking down silos, guiding companies through ERP implementations or supercharging leadership capabilities. All designed to ensure our customers derive value from measurable results that support their growth,” adds Bruce Turvey, Executive at Change Logic.

Change Logic has consistently demonstrated its capacity to address the complex challenges inherent in organisational change. Through highly-tailored services from its four core divisions, it facilitates the accelerated delivery of accelerated targeted performance benefits with the least possible disruption to a business.

For more information about Change Logic and its service offerings, visit https://changelogic.co.za.