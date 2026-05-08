Change Logic strengthens People Solutions division to help organisations tackle workforce, operating model change

Michaela Voller, Executive for the People Solutions division at Change Logic.

Change Logic CS has strengthened its People Solutions division as businesses increasingly look for practical support to navigate workforce transformation, organisational redesign and operational change.

Businesses are under pressure from every angle right now – from AI and shifting workforce expectations to tighter operational demands and constant disruption. Many organisations are realising that strategy on its own is no longer enough. The real challenge starts when businesses need to align people, structures, leadership teams and day-to-day operations to actually make change work.

That’s where Change Logic’s People Solutions division focuses its work.

Positioned across workforce transformation, organisational design, sales optimisation and operational enablement, the division works with organisations to help turn strategy into practical implementation that can be embedded and sustained over time.

The division brings together four core capabilities: sales optimisation, organisational design, workforce transformation and B-BBEE advisory. Together, the team works across the people, structures and operational realities that often determine whether transformation succeeds or fails.

“Organisations don’t transform through ideas alone; they transform through execution,” says Michaela Voller, Executive for the People Solutions division at Change Logic. “Too many businesses invest heavily in strategy but struggle to operationalise change across teams, leadership structures and day-to-day behaviours. In many cases, teams are still working against structures and processes that no longer match how the business actually operates.

“We built this division and its capabilities for organisations that understand meaningful transformation takes more than recommendations. It takes alignment, accountability and the ability to get change over the line.”

Four capabilities working together

While some organisations require support in a single area, others need a partner that can work across multiple business functions at the same time. The People Solutions division offers flexible support depending on the scale and complexity of the challenge.

Sales optimisation

Sales performance problems are often caused by operational friction behind the scenes. The People Solutions team helps organisations redesign sales environments to improve alignment, accountability, visibility and consistency across sales operations.

This includes support with sales structures, territory alignment, compensation models, CRM adoption, governance and operational enablement to help businesses remove bottlenecks and improve commercial performance.

Organisational design

Many businesses are still operating against structures that no longer support the pace and complexity of modern business.

The People Solutions division helps organisations redesign operating models, governance structures, decision-making frameworks and functional responsibilities to better support how businesses actually work today.

The team also supports post-merger integration, workforce restructuring, role clarity initiatives and broader organisational alignment programmes.

As AI continues reshaping roles, responsibilities and workforce expectations, the division is increasingly helping leaders navigate the uncertainty and operational disruption that comes with these changes.

Workforce transformation

HR teams are being asked to play a far bigger role in business performance than ever before.

The workforce transformation capability focuses on helping organisations improve employee experience, leadership capability, workforce readiness and organisational resilience during periods of change.

Services include leadership development, culture initiatives, employee journey design, digital workforce enablement, workforce data alignment and tailored change support to help businesses embed new ways of working more effectively.

The division also works with organisations navigating workforce disruption linked to AI adoption, digital acceleration and evolving operational demands.

B-BBEE advisory

Through strategic scorecard guidance and a specialist partnership with parent company ABI (Acorn Black Investments) on ownership structuring, the division helps organisations approach B-BBEE in a way that balances compliance requirements with long-term operational and commercial sustainability.

Clients receive support across skills development, supplier development, employment equity and socio-economic development while working towards meaningful, measurable transformation outcomes.

Built alongside change management expertise

Recognising that structural change alone does not guarantee adoption, the People Solutions division works closely with Change Logic’s Change Management Solutions division to help organisations embed change more effectively across teams and business functions.

This integrated approach helps clients bridge the gap between strategy and implementation by ensuring workforce changes are supported by leadership alignment, communication, behavioural adoption and practical execution support.

Leadership grounded in execution

The division is led by Voller, whose experience across HR, sales, operations and workforce transformation enables her to guide complex organisational change initiatives across multiple business functions.

She is joined by Kelly Thomson, a consultant recognised for her hands-on experience across financial services, technology, FMCG and complex operational environments.

Together, the team has built a reputation for working closely with clients to navigate operational complexity, workforce challenges and large-scale organisational change.

Focused on practical implementation

“Unlike traditional advisory firms, we don’t disappear after presenting recommendations,” adds Voller. “We work alongside our clients to help operationalise change, support workforce adoption and navigate the practical realities that come with transformation inside complex organisations.”

Last year, the division received the 2025 Intelligent ICT Award for Workforce Management Project of the Year, recognising its people-centred and delivery-focused approach to workforce transformation completed for a listed IT company.

The evolution of the People Solutions division builds on Change Logic’s 25-year track record in business transformation, workforce enablement and organisational change.

“At the end of the day, organisations rarely struggle because they lack ideas,” ends Voller. “They struggle because execution becomes difficult once people, systems, structures and operational pressures collide. That’s the gap we help clients navigate.”