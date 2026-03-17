Change the narrative: Data storytelling is an underrated skill in analytics, says PBT Group

Data storytelling is an underrated skill in analytics, says PBT Group. (Image: PBT Group)

Organisations have never had more dashboards, KPIs and predictive models at their fingertips. Yet the ability to turn analysis into a story that makes sense to those who need to act on it remains undervalued, highlights PBT Group.

Too often, insights are technically correct but practically useless. They get ignored or misunderstood. This does not happen because the data is wrong, but because the story was never told.

“Data on its own is passive,” says Nicky Pantland, Data Analyst at PBT Group. “It needs to be interpreted, framed and put into context to be persuasive. Data does not speak for itself.”

Why storytelling matters

In a business environment where people are flooded with information, the skill is not only finding insight. It is communicating it clearly and persuasively enough to change a decision. Data storytelling is not a soft add-on to “real” analytics work. It is the bridge between analysis and action.

A strong data story does a few things at once. It explains what the numbers say, what they mean for the organisation and what should change as a result. It humanises the numbers, turning data from insight into influence.

This matters because decisions are not made on logic alone. Even experienced leaders make decisions based on a mix of logic, instinct and emotion, and storytelling links analytical insight, context and human judgment.

Pantland believes that narrative also helps build trust. A good story shows the work, clarifies assumptions and walks stakeholders from question to insight.

The art of data storytelling

The mistake many teams make is assuming that a polished dashboard is the same thing as communication. If there is too much data and too little story tying it together, even the most professional reporting can miss the mark because stakeholders cannot grasp what matters or what to do next.

Pantland describes storytelling as a translator between data science and the business. It helps non-technical stakeholders understand the implications in their terms and strengthens collaboration by prompting debate about assumptions, needs and relevance across functions.

Improving this skill does not require a design degree or a writing background. It starts with intention and empathy, and a disciplined approach to building the narrative.

Pantland recommends the following:

Know your audience: Stakeholders care about different things, so the narrative should reflect that.

Stakeholders care about different things, so the narrative should reflect that. Lead with the “so what”: Do not bury the takeaway. Start with why it matters.

Do not bury the takeaway. Start with why it matters. Use a clear narrative arc: Context, insight and implication work because people can follow them.

Context, insight and implication work because people can follow them. Make visuals do real work: Every chart should answer a question and guide the viewer.

Every chart should answer a question and guide the viewer. Ground the abstract: Analogies and real examples make data tangible.

Analogies and real examples make data tangible. Treat it as iterative: Test clarity with people outside the domain and refine.

The human role that AI cannot replace

Modern tools have democratised access to data. Platforms such as Power BI, ThoughtSpot and Copilot have made it easier for more people to access, query and summarise data.

That is helpful, but it does not remove the need for human narrative. AI can spot patterns and draft summaries. It cannot reliably interpret the “why” behind those patterns in a way that accounts for nuance, business context and strategy, nor can it carry the accountability that comes with influencing decisions.

“As data becomes more ubiquitous, the differentiator is not access to data, but meaningful interpretation of it. And that interpretation must be communicated effectively to matter,” says Pantland.

In other words, the technical bar for building dashboards and models continues to drop. The bar for being understood is not dropping at all. If anything, it is getting higher.

The point

As data continues to reshape industries, the ability to extract insight is no longer enough. Analysts and teams need to inspire action, build trust and align organisations around a shared understanding. That requires a story, not only code and charts.