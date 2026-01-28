Chartered CIO Conference 2026: Shaping SA’s digital future

The inaugural conference of the Chartered CIO Council will take place on 11 June 2026.

The Chartered CIO Council has partnered with ITWeb to host the inaugural Chartered CIO Conference 2026, taking place on 11 June at The Ballroom, Montecasino in Fourways.

Held under the theme: “Resilient. Intelligent. Inclusive: Shaping South Africa’s digital future,” the one-day event will bring together South Africa’s leading CIOs and other senior public and private sector technology executives to address the most pressing challenges facing digital leadership in 2026.

As South African organisations across all major industries navigate accelerating technological change, the rise of AI and cyber threats, as well as economic and geopolitical uncertainty, CIOs find themselves at a critical crossroads. The conference theme reflects this reality, focusing on how CIOs can balance innovation with resilience, scale AI responsibly, modernise legacy systems and ensure that digital transformation delivers value not only for business, but for society at large.

Over a full day of keynotes, panel discussions and insight sharing, the event will provide a platform for leaders to exchange strategies, strengthen partnerships and explore how to accelerate and sustain South Africa’s digital future.

The conference agenda will centre on three strategic imperatives:

Resilience: Building secure, adaptable systems that can withstand cyber, economic and infrastructural shocks.

Building secure, adaptable systems that can withstand cyber, economic and infrastructural shocks. Intelligence: Harnessing AI, automation and data to enable smarter, faster, evidence-based decision-making.

Harnessing AI, automation and data to enable smarter, faster, evidence-based decision-making. Inclusivity: Creating digital ecosystems that empower citizens, bridge the skills gap and drive equitable economic growth.

“As custodians of digital leadership, CIOs carry a responsibility that extends beyond their organisations to the broader economy,” says John Bosco Arends, executive chairperson of the Chartered CIO Council, C-CIO(SA). “The Chartered CIO Conference 2026 underscores the vital role of professional CIOs in setting standards for ethical leadership, sound governance and sustainable digital transformation, while fostering collaboration between industry and government.”

The council provides strategic leadership on digital transformation, strengthens collaboration between the public and private sectors, and advances professional standards, governance and ethical leadership within the ICT profession. It serves as a trusted platform for CIOs and senior technology leaders to influence national ICT policy, promote skills development and drive sustainable innovation that supports South Africa’s economic and social development. In the context of the proposed conference, the council adds value by shaping a future-focused programme, convening senior IT leaders and decision-makers and enabling high-impact dialogue on industry priorities to drive practical outcomes.

Solutions enabling CIO strategies

The Chartered CIO Conference 2026 also presents a unique opportunity for technology solution providers to engage directly with South Africa’s top decision-makers. The event is designed to facilitate meaningful thought leadership and qualified lead generation, with an audience of C-level executives and senior decision-makers actively seeking trusted partners to support their transformation strategies.

More than 200 delegates are expected to attend the conference and the solutions expo running alongside it.

For information on thought-leadership engagements and sponsorship opportunities, contact Debbie Visser at debbiev@itweb.co.za, or Caryn Berman at caryn@itweb.co.za for a detailed breakdown of available options.

Event details:

Chartered CIO Conference 2026

Date: Thursday, 11 June 2026

Venue: The Ballroom, Montecasino

Montecasino Boulevard, Fourways, Johannesburg, 2055

