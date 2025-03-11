Check Point, Cardano collaborate to deliver real-time threat prevention for Web3 and blockchain

Check Point Software Technologies partners with Cardano to deliver real-time threat prevention security solution for Web3 and blockchain.

Cyber security firm Check Point Software Technologies has joined forces with public crypto-currency platform Cardano to develop and deliver a real-time security solution for blockchain.

In a statement, the two companies said the collaboration aims to leverage Check Point’s cyber security expertise and Cardano’s robust blockchain infrastructure to create a secure environment for Web3 applications.

“As blockchain technology continues to gain traction across industries, the $1.5 billion Bybit hack earlier this month was a stark reminder that security remains a critical challenge hindering widespread adoption,” read the statement.

“Cyber threats in the Web3 space have escalated, with hackers exploiting vulnerabilities in smart contracts, digital wallets and decentralised finance (DeFi) platforms, among others. In 2024 alone, cyber criminals stole over $2.2 billion from blockchain-based projects, marking a 21% year-over-year increase in stolen funds, according to the Chainalysis 2025 Crypto Crime Report.”

The two companies noted that the rise of institutional blockchain adoption has further emphasised the urgent need for enhanced security measures. Institutional investment in crypto-currency markets reached $70 billion in 2024, with over 58% of hedge funds now holding digital assets, up from 36% in 2021.

They said despite this growth, security concerns remain a primary barrier, preventing businesses from fully integrating blockchain into their operations. Recognising the pressing need for robust security, Cardano has integrated Check Point’s real-time security solutions to safeguard its blockchain infrastructure.

Cardano is taking a proactive approach to cyber security by implementing real-time threat detection and prevention mechanisms.

According to the statement, funding for the Check Point-Cardano initiative was provided by Project Catalyst, which empowers the Cardano community to propose, evaluate and vote on value-added projects to drive wider adoption. Recognising the critical need for a holistic security solution, the Cardano ecosystem expressed overwhelming support for the initiative.

Check Point’s advanced security framework provides continuous monitoring and proactive defence against evolving cyber threats. By leveraging real-time threat intelligence, Cardano’s ecosystem can detect and mitigate attacks before they cause significant damage. This ensures that smart contracts, digital assets and user transactions remain protected, reinforcing trust among institutional and retail users alike.

“Unlike traditional security solutions that primarily focus on pre-deployment measures such as smart contract audits, Check Point’s real-time security approach offers continuous, end-to-end protection for blockchain network transactions.”

Key features of Check Point’s blockchain security solution include:

Real-time threat intelligence: Continuous monitoring of transactions and smart contracts to detect malicious activity before execution.

Continuous monitoring of transactions and smart contracts to detect malicious activity before execution. AI-powered anomaly detection: Identifies suspicious behaviour and potential vulnerabilities using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Identifies suspicious behaviour and potential vulnerabilities using artificial intelligence and machine learning. On-chain and off-chain protection: Secures both blockchain-based transactions and the surrounding digital ecosystem, including wallets, dApps and DeFi platforms.

Secures both blockchain-based transactions and the surrounding digital ecosystem, including wallets, dApps and DeFi platforms. Automated response mechanisms: Proactively blocks threats, preventing unauthorised access and fraudulent transactions in real-time.

“The collaboration between Check Point and Cardano is poised to drive widespread adoption of blockchain technology by addressing the most significant barrier to entry: security. By providing a comprehensive, real-time security solution, we aim to instil confidence in institutional players and large-scale enterprises, encouraging them to build and innovate on the Cardano network,” said Dan Danay, head of Web3 at Check Point Software Technologies.

Kriss Baird, GM for Cardano's Catalyst, said the partnership represents a significant step forward in the quest for a secure and resilient Web3 ecosystem.

“As we work together to develop and implement innovative security solutions, we can look forward to a more robust and secure blockchain in the future,” said Baird.