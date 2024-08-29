Check Point lines up acquisition to bolster SOC capabilities

Check Point Software Technologies announces acquisition to strengthen SOC capabilities.

Check Point Software Technologies has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cyberint Technologies, an external risk management (ERM) solutions provider based in Tel Aviv.

Founded in 2010, Cyberint specialises in threat intelligence, digital risk protection and attack surface management.

In a statement, Check Point said the deal – for an undisclosed amount - would enhance its security operations centre (SOC) capabilities and expand its managed threat intelligence offerings.

Through the acquisition, Cyberint’s advanced capabilities will be integrated into the Check Point Infinity Platform to strengthen collaborative threat prevention.

They will also be available as a managed service through Check Point Infinity Platform Services.

Sharon Schusheim, chief services officer at Check Point, said, “We will be able to turn identified risks into autonomous preventative actions and work collaboratively across Check Point and third-party security products to contain compromised assets and mitigate external exposures.”

See also More African countries rank high on global cyber attack index

Check Point plans to leverage Cyberint’s ERM technology to detect and eliminate impersonating websites, social media accounts, stolen credentials, and leaked data related to organizations.

“Cyberint uses AI to deliver effective risk detection, mitigation, and contextualised alerts with minimal false positives. Managed services further strengthen this approach, offering expert guidance and ensuring comprehensive, high-quality management,” Check Point stated.

Gateway into African markets

Cyberint does not have a presence in South Africa or Africa, and the deal offers it a gateway into these markets.

Yochai Corem, CEO at Cyberint, said, “Leaked credentials and fake websites designed for malicious purposes are staggeringly prevalent today, with over 90% of organisations facing these threats. This highlights the urgent need for real-time intelligence and proactive defence strategies, which our technology is able to mitigate in an effective way.”

All Cyberint’s employees will join Check Point. Cyberint’s business will be integrated into Check Point Infinity Global Platform and will continue to be led by Corem.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be finalised by the end of 2024.