Check Point Software announces autonomous security platform to counter agentic AI-driven attacks

Lionel Dartnall, Check Point Software’s Country Manager: SADC.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ: CHKP), which positions itself as a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, puts defenders on an equal footing with AI-driven attackers with the announcement of Agentic Exposure Validation (AEV) for Exposure Management.

“With frontier AI models such as Anthropic’s Mythos and OpenAI’s GPT-5.5 gaining the ability to find thousands of exploitable vulnerabilities at scale, the question before boards and CISOs is no longer 'are we patched?' but 'what can attackers actually exploit right now and how do we find it before they do?',” says Lionel Dartnall, Check Point Software’s Country Manager: SADC.

Check Point’s Agentic Exposure Validation is the answer.

These are AI agents that reason like attackers, reviewing an organisation’s digital surface from the outside using Check Point’s unique threat intelligence insights, and can prove what is actually exploitable.

AEV then provides often overwhelmed security teams with the required evidence and remediation tools to act smartly and effectively before attackers do.

AEV uses AI agents to correlate exposure data, asset context, live exploit research, threat intelligence and protection coverage to determine whether an exposure is truly exploitable.

Rather than relying on static severity scores, AEV follows a safe proving loop: it analyses the relevant asset or CVE, enriches findings with live Check Point threat intelligence, checks whether existing controls already block the path and builds a targeted validation that mirrors attacker reasoning without disruptive techniques.

It then either proves the exposure with direct evidence, pivots to a new attack path when blocked or discards the threat altogether.

AEV is a critical validation capability within continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) programmes, helping organisations move from discovery and prioritisation into confident, evidence-based exposure reduction at AI scale.

“Early customer engagements have already demonstrated this pattern, and AEV was able to create novel exploits for dozens of vulnerabilities that had no known exploit,” Dartnell concludes.

AEV is available now as part of Check Point Exposure Management. To learn more or to request a complimentary AEV scan, organisations can complete the demo request form here to see what an agentic attacker would uncover on their external attack surface.

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