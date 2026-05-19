Chief AI officer: Title inflation or strategic negligence?

Lungile Mginqi, digital transformation strategist.

Every decade, the enterprise has the same argument: do we need a new executive title?

When data became too important to remain scattered across systems, the chief data officer emerged. When cyber risk became board risk, the CISO emerged. When digital transformation needed acceleration, the chief digital officer emerged. Some roles later disappear because their mandate becomes mainstream.

Now AI has arrived. Do we really need a chief AI officer?

I think that is the wrong starting question. The first uncomfortable question is this: who is accountable when AI begins to influence decisions, automate work, interpret data, trigger action, expose risk and reshape cost at the same time?

AI is not simply another technology wave. Digital changed how customers engaged, how employees accessed systems and how channels scaled. AI is different. It changes the delegation model of the enterprise: who, or what, is allowed to interpret data, automate judgement and influence outcomes. That is why treating AI as another IT tool is dangerous.

Once AI begins to recommend, decide or act, the organisation must redesign accountability around the decisions being delegated, not merely around the systems being deployed.

From tool to strategy

Many organisations still treat AI as a bolt-on to existing processes.

True enterprise AI is a business platform where strategy, technology architecture and operating-model change fuse.

The real threat is not simply being slow to use AI. It is a competitor born today with no legacy, no manual-process addiction and an AI-native cost structure that can underprice and outmanoeuvre you.

A chief AI officer is not a prompt engineer with a corner office.

If AI changes the economics of growth, personalisation or decision speed, workforce, channel and operating-model strategy must change with it.

The point is not to use AI everywhere, but where it changes the economics, speed or defensibility of the business.

At its most ambitious, the chief AI officer pressure-tests strategy against what AI now makes possible before the annual plan is locked. Without that linkage, the organisation has expensive pilots, not transformation, and adoption tells us very little about real AI maturity.

Adoption is not scale

McKinsey’s latest state of AI survey reports that 88% of respondents say their organisations use AI in at least one business function, yet only about one-third say they have begun scaling AI across the enterprise.

The constraint is no longer model access; it is management discipline. Adoption is easy; scaling is hard. Every quarter you fail to scale is a quarter a leaner competitor is building the cost structure you cannot match.

A few employees using generative AI to write or summarise faster does not mean the organisation is AI-enabled. It may only mean activity is easier to package.

The harder question is whether AI is changing workflows, improving outcomes, reducing cost-to-serve, increasing throughput, improving decision quality, reducing risk or showing up in the P&L.

This is where the chief AI officer argument becomes serious, because “the CIO owns it” is no longer specific enough. AI creates three enterprise problems at once: delegated judgement, scaling difficulty and evidence failure. Delegated judgement creates the risk. Scaling creates the value. Evidence is what makes both governable.

The CIO argument must be made explicit

The first objection is predictable: “Our CIO can handle it.” Maybe. But then make that ownership explicit and update the role accordingly.

If the CIO owns AI, this cannot be an informal extension of the technology portfolio. It must be a recognised evolution of the CIO role, with the authority to challenge business strategy, shape operating-model choices and demand evidence of value.

CIOs already carry resilience, cyber security, service delivery and legacy modernisation. AI strategy added by assumption, not mandate, gets managed at the margins. If the enterprise wants the CIO to own AI, the remit must include enterprise AI strategy, AI-enabled operating-model redesign, machine-assisted judgement, model-risk governance, workforce adoption, benefits realisation and board-level AI assurance.

Do not assume this will happen by osmosis. Implicit ownership usually means AI without authority, and AI without explicit accountability is negligence. That accountability must cover more than the visible AI.

Another mistake is to confuse AI with generative AI. Generative AI creates boardroom energy; everyone can see it, touch it, test it.

In financial services, the quieter AI is already shaping fraud detection, credit scoring, loan approvals, pricing, collections, segmentation and risk modelling. A pricing model nobody owns can produce a margin decision nobody can explain; a credit model nobody governs can decline a customer without a defensible reason.

A chief AI officer must govern both: the glamorous AI that writes and the industrial AI that decides.

Shadow AI is not shadow IT. Shadow IT moved systems outside architecture. Shadow AI moves reasoning and delegated action outside control. Human-speed approvals cannot govern machine-speed autonomy; experimentation must therefore be declared, not hidden.

Experimentation is not theatre. Undeclared experimentation is.

Many organisations misunderstand cost discipline. Experimentation should not be killed because unit economics are not proven on day one. Exploit bets must show improvement in cost, throughput, quality, risk, revenue or experience within an evidence window. Explore bets are capped, time-boxed tests for learning and strategic readiness.

The problem is undeclared experimentation pretending to be transformation. If a use case is exploratory, say so. Cap the spend. Name the assumption, learning question and evidence-by date. Put it in the decision and assumption ledger. Then decide: scale, fix or stop.

The chief AI officer’s job is not to end experimentation. It is to stop experimentation from hiding from evidence.

What a chief AI officer actually does

A chief AI officer is not a prompt engineer with a corner office. The role translates AI into enterprise strategy, competitive defence, operating-model redesign, responsible governance and measurable value creation. It classifies AI bets, governs experimentation, scales what works, stops what does not and forces AI to show up in evidence, not demos, dashboards and vendor promises.

The decision and assumption ledger is how the chief AI officer makes AI’s reasoning, ownership and evidence visible at the moment of decision, not retrospectively after something has gone wrong.

The chief AI officer’s mandate is to make AI’s value visible, its risks governable, its costs explainable and its failures retrievable at the speed the business moves, not the speed the lawyers catch up.

The EU AI Act does not mandate a chief AI officer title, but it makes AI governance accountability harder to treat as optional. Certain prohibited AI-practice violations can attract fines up to €35 million, or 7% of worldwide annual turnover. The practical implication: regulators now ask who made the decision, not just what the system did.

The title is negotiable. The accountability is not. AI does not need another mascot. It needs accountable enterprise leadership.

If AI becomes material before it becomes governable, the cost of being wrong will be far higher.

You may discover AI influenced decisions you cannot replay; confidential data entered unapproved tools; vendors embedded AI before you defined your principles; and the board received AI optimism, not evidence.

So, before dismissing the chief AI officer as title inflation, answer three questions:

First: Which competitor could enter your market with an AI-native cost structure, and what part of your strategy would have to change before they beat you on price, speed or service?

Second: Which AI experiments are exploit bets, which are explore bets, and who decided the evidence-by date?

Third: Which AI-assisted decisions would concern your regulator, auditor or board if you could not identify the owner, explain the assumption and evidence the control behind them?

If the answer is “I don’t know”, the seat is already missing. The only remaining question is whether you fill it before the enterprise learns the hard way.