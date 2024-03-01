China Mobile, ZTE win GSMA Foundry Excellence Award for joint project 'Smart Agri - 5G Automated Farming Solutions'

The GSMA Foundry Excellence Award.

ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, in partnership with China Mobile, has been honored with GSMA Foundry 5G Monetisation Excellence Award for their collaborative achievement in the "Smart Agri - 5G Automated Farming Solutions" project during MWC Barcelona 2024.

This accolade marks the second recognition for the project, following its win of the GSMA Foundry Excellence Award in 2023. The consecutive awards underscore the GSMA Foundry's high regard for the project's demonstration effect and its positive economic impact on smart agriculture.

China Mobile and ZTE have pioneered the concept of 5G "unitised" unmanned farm in saline and alkaline land for the project. It marks the first domestic 5G smart agriculture project in saline and alkaline land, offering full view, full scene, full process and full cost advantages through 5G technology.

The project harnessed 5G remote driving + 5G smart irrigation technology to continuously detect pH and ESP values of paddy fields, realising ecological restoration of saline and alkaline land as well as paddy land, achieving economic benefits. Notably, the implementation included a suite of 5G technologies, including 5G unmanned plowing, 5G unmanned rice planting, 5G unmanned field patrol, 5G unmanned harvesting and more. These technologies have been integrated with China Mobile's "AICDE", which enables a full life cycle digital intelligent management for agricultural production, featuring "Change. Tillage. Planting. Management. Harvesting."

Since the project's initiation in 2021, the development of 5G unitised unmanned farms has witnessed remarkable growth, expanding from two to 10. Meanwhile, the results of saline-alkali ecological restoration has expanded from 70 000mu to 200 000mu, realising an annual output value of 110 000 tons of rice with direct economic benefits reaching more than10 million RMB.

Moving forward, China Mobile and ZTE are committed to further strengthening their collaboration in the realms of digital intelligence empowering agriculture. Their focus will be on achieving a profound integration of 5G technology with primary industry technology innovation and practical applications, aiming to deliver increased direct economic value to the fundamental aspects of people's lives, share the latest innovative achievements and practical experience globally through the GSMA Foundry platform, and collaboratively foster the high-quality development of 5G-driven intelligent agriculture.

The GSMA Foundry 5G Monetisation Excellence Award is a strong testament to how impactful 5G is, going beyond just technology. It shines a light on those who have skillfully turned 5G's amazing possibilities into real growth, sparking new ideas in the industry.

