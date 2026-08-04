Choice matters for your cloud ecosystem

Adil El Youssefi, Senior Vice-President and Global Head of Colocation at Africa Data Centres.

Somewhere in Africa, a CIO is reporting to the board that the organisation’s cloud migration is complete. Applications have moved, workloads are running and the project has been called a success. One question that few boards ask remains: how many independent pathways connect those critical systems to the cloud? The answer says a lot about an organisation’s digital resilience beyond just the migration. For a bank or insurer, it can mean the difference between an outage that is merely inconvenient and one that makes news headlines.

For years, the discussion about Africa’s cloud has focused on availability. Could organisations access the cloud? Were hyperscalers investing in the continent? Was capacity increasing? Those questions mattered because they reflected a developing market. Today, as adoption speeds up, that conversation is changing.

One example of that evolution is the introduction of Africa’s second, independent Azure on-ramp within Africa Data Centres’ interconnected, carrier-neutral environment. Another private, dedicated pathway into Microsoft Azure reduces reliance on a single point of access and gives organisations greater flexibility to build resilient cloud architectures. More broadly, it reflects a market that is no longer focused simply on reaching the cloud, but on having meaningful choice in how it is accessed.

From availability to choice

Success is no longer measured by access alone. It also depends on the choices organisations have for connecting to the cloud. These choices shape resilience, performance, flexibility and, ultimately, business continuity.

For many enterprises, cloud connectivity has relied on what was available, rather than what was best. A single provider, a single route or a single facility often became the default set-up. These environments worked well for years, until a fibre cut, an outage or a routing failure revealed how little redundancy existed.

For regulated industries like financial services, insurance, fintech and the public sector, these risks carry operational, commercial and regulatory consequences. However, this principle extends beyond regulated sectors. As organisations across every industry depend more on cloud platforms, connectivity shifts from being just an IT concern to a business decision.

This is why cloud strategy has evolved beyond capacity alone. Organisations are increasingly asking not just which cloud platform to use, but how to reach it. Real infrastructure choice allows businesses to optimise for resilience, performance, cost and future growth, rather than being limited by whatever access was available first.

Why location is key

Location is also crucial. A cloud connection is most valuable in a highly interconnected, carrier-neutral, cloud-neutral facility. In that type of setting, the facility is more than just a place to house infrastructure. It becomes a digital marketplace where enterprises, cloud providers, carriers and managed service providers connect directly, exchange traffic efficiently and build resilience together.

This ecosystem approach gains value as more participants join in. Enterprises gain flexibility and continuity they couldn’t achieve on their own. Carriers and managed service providers extend their reach through better interconnection. Cloud providers find quicker, simpler paths into established enterprise communities. The result is a more competitive digital ecosystem, one that operates faster than any single organisation could manage alone.

More importantly, it indicates the growing maturity of Africa’s digital infrastructure, moving beyond basic availability to enterprise-grade resilience, choice and performance.

These changes highlight the strategic role interconnected data centres now play in Africa’s digital economy. They are no longer just places to host equipment. They have become critical infrastructure where cloud providers, network operators, enterprises and digital service partners collaborate, compete and innovate within the same ecosystem.

Africa’s next chapter of digital growth will not be defined by how many organisations migrate to the cloud. It will be determined by the quality of the ecosystems that support them on arrival. Organisations that value choice today through resilient, neutral, interconnected infrastructure will be the ones still standing when the single path everyone else relied on finally fails.