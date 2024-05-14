Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital embarks on groundbreaking digital transformation project

Improving patient care in SA.

Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, the largest healthcare facility in Africa, today announced a groundbreaking project to digitise its patient records in collaboration with Microsoft and Mint Group, a leading technology solutions provider. This initiative will leverage cutting-edge technology and a focus on youth employment to improve patient care, enhance data security and establish a model for digital transformation in the South African healthcare sector.

"The digitisation of our patient records is a critical step forward in modernising our hospitals and improving the quality of care we provide to our patients," said Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko, Gauteng MEC for Health. "This project will not only streamline processes and enhance data security, but it will also empower healthcare professionals with improved access to critical patient information, ultimately leading to faster diagnoses, better treatment plans and a more positive experience for both patients and staff."

Empowering youth through job creation

A key component of the digital transformation project at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital is the creation of new job opportunities for young South Africans. Approximately 100 new positions have been created, with Mint Group leading a team responsible for data cleaning, sorting, scanning and classification of patient records on-site at the hospital. This initiative not only advances digital transformation within the healthcare sector, but also provides essential employment opportunities for young people in the community.

“We at the Department of Health are excited to partner with Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital and Mint on this transformative project,” said Lesiba Arnold Malotana, Acting Head of Department at the Gauteng Department of Health. “This initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to empowering young South Africans and fostering innovation within the healthcare sector. Creating these 100 new positions will not only improve patient care through efficient data management, but also equip young people with valuable skills for the future.”

Powering innovation in healthcare

Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital is proud to partner with Microsoft and Mint Group on this groundbreaking project. Utilising leading-edge technology is essential in supporting the digitisation of our patient records. This initiative will streamline workflows, improve data accessibility and ultimately allow us to deliver even better care to our patients. As Dr Nthabiseng Makgana, CEO at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, said: "This project represents a significant step forward in modernising our hospital's infrastructure. By leveraging advanced technology through the Microsoft Cloud and Mint Group's data management expertise, we are confident we can improve efficiency and deliver the high-quality care our patients deserve."

Anele Apleni, CIO of the Gauteng Department of Health, also highlighted the broader benefits of this project. "The integration of paper-based files into a secure digital format is a major step forward for Gauteng's healthcare system," Apleni said. "This initiative will empower both citizens and healthcare facilities. Citizens will have greater control and access to their medical histories, regardless of which Gauteng hospital they visit. Healthcare facilities will benefit from improved data accuracy, faster information retrieval and the ability to deliver more co-ordinated care."

A model for the future

The successful completion of this project will establish a replicable model for digital transformation within the South African healthcare sector. The project's impact will be documented in a compelling video series released throughout the year, showcasing the dedication of all stakeholders and the positive outcomes achieved. Carel du Toit, CEO of Mint Group, concludes: “This project goes beyond just digitising records. By creating these employment opportunities for young South Africans, we're not only empowering them but also contributing to a more efficient and equitable healthcare system for all citizens.”

About Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

The Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital is the third-largest hospital in the world, occupying around 173 acres (0.70km2), with approximately 3 200 beds and about 6 760 staff members. The facilities are housed in 429 buildings with a total surface area of 233 795m2. Accident, emergency and ambulance represent the busiest services, counting over 350 daily patients. Every year, about 150 000 inpatient and 500 000 outpatient cases are registered. The hospital is in the Soweto area of Johannesburg, South Africa. (Soweto was a separate municipality from 1983 to 2002, when it was amalgamated to the City of Johannesburg.) It is one of the 40 Gauteng provincial hospitals and is financed and run by the Gauteng Provincial Health Authorities.