CIO leaders honoured at prestigious banquet

The Information Regulator's Tando Luyaba (left) and Standard Bank's Khomotso Molabe (right) won top honours at the ITWeb Brainstorm CIO Awards 2025.

Winners of the ITWeb Brainstorm CIO Awards 2025 were announced last night in Johannesburg, during a CIO banquet.

Khomotso Molabe from Standard Bank and Tando Luyaba from the office of the Information Regulator received top honours for their contributions to advancing digital transformation in the enterprise and public sectors.

The awards, judged by a panel of seasoned judges, recognise CIOs who are not only driving digital transformation in their organisations but are also shaping South Africa’s broader digital economy.

The judging panel said: “This was a particularly competitive year. The calibre of entries from both the public and private sectors was exceptional. These finalists are leading complex transformations, managing risk and driving innovation under intense pressure, and that’s what makes their achievements so significant.”

Taking to the stage, Molabe said: “It’s truly an honour to be recognised in a space filled with such remarkable leaders. Driving innovation at scale is never about one person; it’s about collaboration, resilience and the relentless pursuit of progress. This award belongs to my entire team.”

The judges noted Molabe’s ability to translate strategic goals into practical digital solutions that impact millions of customers daily.

“First and foremost, this means I’m doing something right,” said Luyaba when accepting the award. “I’ve always had a vision of what I want to see the public sector look like, and through opportunities like these, that dream is becoming real. Technology can bridge the gap between non-delivery and service delivery, and that’s what drives me every day.

Reflecting on the journey from rural beginnings to leading digital transformation in government, Luyaba said:“I grew up in the rural Eastern Cape, in a small town called Tsomo. To that child out there, it’s possible. Focus on your dreams and work hard. You don’t have to have it all figured out from the start.”

The awards recognise leaders who are defining the future of IT in South Africa. Both Molabe and Luyaba were described by the judging panel as “visionary, resilient and impact-driven”.

Molabe was nominated alongside the following enterprise CIO finalists:

Jabulani Khumalo, Bidvest Prestige

Pragasen Pather, Sun International

Shalin Naidoo, DRD Gold

Sibusiso Mbingo, Glu Mutual

Strini Mudaly, Goldfields

In the public sector, Luyaba was shortlisted with the following finalists:

Kutlwano Chaba, South Africa Local Government Association

Pandelani Munyai, Transnet

The banquet brought together CIOs, technology executives and industry stakeholders for a night of recognition, networking and reflection on how digital innovation continues to transform the country’s economy.