CipherWave acquires majority stake in Conekt, expanding footprint in cyber security and managed services in SA

Wayne D’sa, CEO, CipherWave.

CipherWave, which positions itself as a leading South African ISP providing cloud, connectivity, VOIP and security solutions for business clients across the country, today announced its acquisition of a majority stake in Conekt, a specialised ICT company focused on cyber security and managed services. This strategic acquisition strengthens CipherWave’s commitment to delivering comprehensive, resilient and secure technology solutions, reinforcing its role as a critical enabler of secure business operations in South Africa’s digital landscape.

As cyber threats and data breaches continue to evolve, businesses require advanced cyber security measures to protect sensitive information and ensure operational continuity. Through this acquisition, CipherWave gains access to Conekt’s extensive expertise in cyber security through its SecureConekt division. SecureConekt is dedicated to safeguarding clients against complex cyber threats by providing bespoke cyber security services. The integration of these specialised cyber security capabilities will allow CipherWave to offer clients a comprehensive, multi-layered approach to security, reinforcing the safety and integrity of their data and operations.

Conekt has established itself as a reputable player in both cyber security and managed IT services across South Africa, building trusted relationships with clients through its proactive and tailored approach to technology solutions. SecureConekt has become a vital resource for businesses needing to navigate and mitigate increasingly sophisticated cyber risks. Through SecureConekt, clients benefit from a suite of advanced security solutions, including advanced monitoring, managed detection and response, real-time threat intelligence, comprehensive risk assessments and penetration tests, continuous threat exposure management and incident response, all designed to ensure business continuity, regulatory compliance and value realisation

“We’re excited to welcome Conekt and SecureConekt to the CipherWave family. With the rising demands for robust cyber security solutions, our clients can now benefit from an enhanced portfolio that addresses their security needs more comprehensively than ever before,” said Wayne D’sa, Group CEO of CipherWave. “This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our journey to becoming South Africa’s premier technology partner for secure and scalable business solutions.”

In addition to cyber security, Conekt brings CipherWave an expanded suite of managed IT services, including proactive maintenance, technical support and infrastructure management. Conekt’s focus on tailored managed services enables businesses to offload complex IT operations, allowing them to focus on core activities. The integration of these services with CipherWave’s existing portfolio will position CipherWave as a single-source solution for businesses’ security and operational needs across industries.

Trevane Paul, CEO of Conekt Holdings, on the acquisition: “This acquisition marks a transformative milestone for Conekt Holdings. Joining forces with CipherWave allows us to scale our vision of delivering cutting-edge cyber security and managed services solutions across South Africa and beyond. Over the years, Conekt and SecureConekt have become synonymous with trust, innovation and resilience – values that align deeply with CipherWave’s mission.

"As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, the need for comprehensive, proactive and tailored technology solutions has never been greater. By integrating Conekt’s expertise with CipherWave’s expansive portfolio, we are creating a powerful synergy that enables us to deliver a truly end-to-end ICT solution. This partnership strengthens our ability to secure and empower businesses while providing a platform for innovation and shared growth.

"At the same time, as businesses face increasing complexity in managing their IT environments, the demand for reliable, proactive and customised managed services has reached unprecedented levels. This collaboration not only simplifies operations and enhances efficiency for our clients but also reinforces our shared commitment to excellence in managed services. Together, we are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of businesses, offering solutions that drive efficiency, resilience and scalability.

"I am immensely proud of what our team has achieved, and I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead as part of the CipherWave family. This partnership is more than a strategic alignment; it is a shared vision for innovation, collaboration and delivering exceptional client experiences. Together, we will set new benchmarks in managed services and cyber security, ensuring our clients thrive in an increasingly interconnected and complex world.”

Henry Denner, MD, SecureConekt: “Joining the CipherWave team is an attestation of SecureConekt’s expertise and commitment to cyber security excellence. Our proven ability to deliver innovative and effective security solutions has made us a trusted managed security services provider to clients both local and abroad. Together with CipherWave, we are embarking on a journey to jointly cement our presence in the market as cyber visionaries, providing organisations with innovative and value-driven cyber security solutions and empowering them to securely navigate the complexities of the digital age."

This acquisition aligns with CipherWave’s growth strategy to deliver best-in-class technology solutions tailored to the needs of South African businesses. By incorporating Conekt’s capabilities, CipherWave is well-positioned to help businesses achieve digital transformation while mitigating cyber security risks in an increasingly interconnected world.

Frank Rawson, MD, Conekt: “I am enthusiastic about this partnership. This marks an incredible opportunity for Conekt to elevate its vision of delivering tailored ICT solutions, managed service and security solutions to a broader audience. Joining CipherWave’s ecosystem enables us to combine our innovative managed services and cyber security expertise with their extensive capabilities, creating a unified force that can tackle the challenges digital age. This partnership not only expands our reach but also reinforces our shared commitment to providing businesses with secure, scalable and resilient technology solutions. Together, we are poised to set new industry standards and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

For more information about CipherWave and its newly expanded offerings, visit www.cipherwave.co.za.