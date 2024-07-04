CipherWave showcases future of cloud security, partnership with OADC at Cloud & Security Conference

Shamith Maharaj, CEO of CipherWave.

CipherWave Business Solutions, which positions itself as a leading provider of cutting-edge cloud and security solutions, is set to showcase the future of cloud security and its partnership with Open Access Data Centres (OADC, a WIOCC Group company) at the upcoming MyBroadband 2024 Cloud & Security Conference. This event will provide a platform for CipherWave to highlight its innovative product offerings and demonstrate its commitment to driving business growth through secure and reliable cloud solutions.

Key features and benefits:

World-class security : CipherWave's partnership with OADC ensures world-class security, offering clients peace of mind and protection for their critical assets. In a recent interview, CEO Shamith Maharaj detailed how CipherWave manages security across all seven layers of the OSI model, ensuring comprehensive protection.

: CipherWave's partnership with OADC ensures world-class security, offering clients peace of mind and protection for their critical assets. In a recent interview, CEO Shamith Maharaj detailed how CipherWave manages security across all seven layers of the OSI model, ensuring comprehensive protection. Extensive network of data centre infrastructure : Through OADC, CipherWave provides an extensive network of data centre infrastructure, enabling businesses to stay connected and operational at all times. Maharaj noted the strategic benefits of OADC's extensive footprint, which supports edge computing and ensures low-latency connectivity.

: Through OADC, CipherWave provides an extensive network of data centre infrastructure, enabling businesses to stay connected and operational at all times. Maharaj noted the strategic benefits of OADC's extensive footprint, which supports edge computing and ensures low-latency connectivity. Fantastic power rates: Clients can benefit from fantastic power rates, enhancing the cost-effectiveness of their cloud solutions. Maharaj highlighted the eco-efficient design of CipherWave’s colocation PODs and the company’s focus on power-efficient hardware to address South Africa’s electricity challenges.

Testimonials and quotes:

Maharaj said: "We are thrilled to be attending the MyBroadband 2024 Cloud & Security Conference to share the key benefits of our partnership with Open Access Data Centres. Our focus on unparalleled connectivity, data-driven insights and unwavering security sets us apart in the industry, and we are dedicated to empowering our clients to unlock their full potential.”

Darren Bedford, Group Chief Development Officer of OADC, said: "We are delighted CipherWave chose to partner with us and take advantage of our interlinked network of open-access, carrier-neutral hyperscale and edge data centres, so their clients can also benefit from the flexible, low latency and low-cost hosting/access solutions.”

Interview highlights with Aki Anastasiou from MyBroadband:

In a recent interview with Anastasiou, Maharaj emphasised CipherWave’s commitment to delivering top-notch cloud services through its partnership with OADC. Maharaj explained that CipherWave's cloud platform is built on a Nutanix stack, providing a robust and flexible infrastructure that supports both shared and private cloud networks. He also mentioned that the company's hybrid cloud solutions integrate with major hyperscalers like Azure, AWS, Google and Huawei Cloud, offering tailored virtual environments and managed services.

Maharaj highlighted that the decision to partner with OADC was influenced by its technical and commercial flexibility, global footprint and adherence to stringent data centre standards. This partnership provides CipherWave with 24/7 engineering access and secure, scalable infrastructure across Africa.

Furthermore, Maharaj discussed the innovative approach CipherWave takes towards future cloud technologies, focusing on everything as a service (XaaS) to accelerate customers' digital strategies. He also teased his upcoming presentation at the conference, which will cover key aspects of colocation, hosting and cloud networks, with a particular emphasis on business continuity.

About Shamith Maharaj: Maharaj, currently serving as the CEO of CipherWave, has a wealth of experience in the industry, having previously held key positions at CMC Networks and BCX. His leadership and strategic vision have steered CipherWave towards becoming a prominent player in the cloud and security space.

About Darren Bedford, Group Chief Development Officer of OADC: As Chief Development Officer, Bedford's responsibilities include planning and implementing business development strategies and expanding WIOCC's network coverage across the region. Prior to joining WIOCC, Bedford was Head of Terrestrial and Subsea Expansion at PCCW and was responsible for expanding Gateway's African network. Before that, Bedford was Commercial Director for Aerosat, one of South Africa's first wireless internet start-ups.

For more information about Open Access Data Centres, please visit their official website at www.openaccessdc.net. The MyBroadband 2024 Cloud & Security Conference will be an excellent opportunity for industry professionals to gain insights into the future of cloud security and witness the innovative solutions offered by CipherWave. For more information about CipherWave's participation in the conference and its product offerings, visit the official website at www.cloudconference.co.za. For more information about CipherWave please visit their official website at www.cipherwave.co.za.