Cirrus TechVue brings Kyubit BI platform to SA

South African software company Cirrus TechVue has entered into an exclusive partnership with Kyubit Business Intelligence (BI), making the self-service business intelligence (BI) and reporting tool available locally for the first time, says the company.

According to Cirrus TecVue, Kyubit is designed to let organisations build dashboards, reports, and KPIs with integration into Microsoft SQL Server, Windows Server, and other databases. It can be hosted on company servers and supports data formats including Excel and CSV.

Cirrus TechVue says the partnership addresses a common challenge in BI – the cost and time required to create dashboards.

According to Kyubit’s research, staffing requirements to build and maintain reports often outweigh software licence fees. By enabling business users to create dashboards themselves, Kyubit aims to reduce reliance on IT departments and speed up access to insights.

The tool is being positioned for use across industries such as finance, retail, manufacturing, and government.

“South African organisations are under pressure to do more with less, especially when it comes to data and reporting,” says Colyn Dee, managing director of Cirrus TechVue.

“Kyubit combines affordability with simplicity. It gives sales teams and business leaders the insights they need, when they need them, while helping enterprises avoid the hidden costs often associated with complex BI platforms.”

The partnership comes at a time when uptake of self-service BI remains limited in South Africa, as previously reported by ITWeb.

According to Sven Vosse, leader of the Johannesburg Power BI User Group, only around 10% to 15% of local companies have adopted true self-service BI.

International adoption is also low, with research from Yellowfin BI suggesting real usage sits at just 4% to 5%, despite heavy investment in the sector.

Fortune Business Insights expects the global self-service BI market to reach $26.54 billion by 2032, up from $7.99 billion in 2025. New tools that simplify dashboard building, alongside the use of artificial intelligence for natural language queries, are seen as potential drivers of wider adoption.