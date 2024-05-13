Cisco appoints David Meads as VP

David Meads, Cisco's VP for the Middle East, Africa, Romania, and CIS.

Cisco has appointed David Meads as vice president for the Middle East, Africa, Romania, and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

He succeeds Reem Asaad who led Cisco’s business in the region for over four years.

Meads will be responsible for Cisco’s strategy and commercial operations, with a focus on empowering customers and partners to fully leveragedigital technologies.

With three decades of experience across multiple business functions and geographies, including the Middle East and Africa, Meads brings deep industry and technology expertise to the role. He began his career with Cisco in 1996 and has held various leadership positions, including CE of Cisco UK and Ireland since 2019. Previously, as VP of Cisco’s EMEA Partner Organisation, he led strategic initiatives to manage and support partners, who are the company’s primary route to market.

Meads will Meads will concurrently retain his position as CE of Cisco in the UK and Ireland until the end of Cisco’s fiscal year (July 2024).

Oliver Tuszik, Cisco's president of the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region, says Meads "deep understanding of customers’ and partners’ needs will be instrumental in guiding Cisco's next phase of growth and supporting the region's digital advancement."



