Cisco backs Wired4Women Awards, sponsors Tech Business Leader category

The 2026 Wired4Women Tech Business Leader Award winner will be revealed on 16 April.

Cisco South Africa is endorsing the prestigious Wired4Women Awards programme by sponsoring the Tech Business Leader category, which honours a C-level executive who drives business growth strategy and execution within a tech service provider.

Proudly presented by ITWeb Brainstorm in partnership with the Wired4Women Tech Forum and Telkom as lead sponsor, the Wired4Women Awards celebrate the achievements of women across South Africa’s technology sector – from emerging talent to established leaders – and recognise their contribution to business, communities and society.

Smangele Nkosi, General Manager at Cisco Southern Africa.

“These awards are a powerful platform for recognising women who serve as role models for the next generation and play a pivotal role in driving business growth and excellence in our industry,” says Smangele Nkosi, General Manager at Cisco Southern Africa. “The Tech Business Leader award in particular aligns with our commitment to advancing inclusion and diversity while celebrating exceptional female tech leaders.”

Selection of finalists and winners

Following a public call for nominations, which resulted in hundreds of submissions from across the IT sector and beyond, five outstanding nominees were shortlisted.

The Tech Business Leader category received an overwhelming number of high-quality nominations, reflecting the depth of leadership talent in South Africa’s tech sector.

Finalists and winners are selected by an independent judging panel comprising Wired4Women board members, senior ITWeb editors, previous winners and industry and academic experts.

The Wired4Women 2026 Tech Business Leader finalists are:

Audrey Mothupi-Palmstierna – CEO, SystemicLogic Group

– CEO, SystemicLogic Group Kasthuri Soni – CEO, Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator

– CEO, Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator Siddika Osman – CEO, Nkgwete IT Solutions

– CEO, Nkgwete IT Solutions Thirusha Chetty – MD and CTO, SYNAQ

– MD and CTO, SYNAQ Videsha Proothveerajh – Director for Enterprise, Vodacom SA

Shortlisted finalists must demonstrate a proven track record in leading strategy development and execution, building high-performance teams and delivering exceptional services and client impact.

The winner will be announced at the Wired4Women Awards Gala Ceremony on 16 April at the Four Seasons Hotel, The Westcliff, Johannesburg.

More information is available on the Wired4Women Awards website.