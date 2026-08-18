Cisco, Hanley Group bring digital skills training to Northern Cape schools

Cisco Networking Academy and Hanley Group have collaborated to bring digital skills courses to 235 schools across the Northern Cape.

The Northern Cape Department of Education , Hanley Group and Cisco Networking Academy have collaborated to bring networking, cyber security , AI and digital skills courses to 235 schools across the province, with classes expected to begin in February next year.

The initiative aims to prepare learners for a world of work shaped by AI, automation, cyber security and connected technologies, while addressing gaps in foundational digital literacy, digital safety, technical support and networking.

Abraham Vosloo, MEC for the Northern Cape Department of Education, said the initiative focuses on closing several priority skills gaps: foundational digital literacy, responsible and productive use of AI, digital safety, cyber security awareness, technical support, networking and exposure to emerging-technology career pathways.

Cisco Networking Academy is Cisco's global skills-to-jobs programme, which has been running since 1997. It has reached more than 28.6 million learners in 195 countries, while the number of learners trained through the programme in SA surpassed 600 000 in June.

Cisco Networking Academy provides the curriculum, online learning platform and instructor materials at no cost to participating schools. Hanley Group Academy will handle technical onboarding, classroom set-up and quality assurance, and will serve as the first point of contact for teachers once the courses are running.

The courses have been approved for learners from grades 10 to 12 and will initially be offered as structured extracurricular learning rather than as part of the formal CAPS curriculum.

Teachers will receive structured development and ongoing support to use the Cisco Networking Academy platform, facilitate the approved courses and monitor learner performance within their schools.

The approved learning offering includes AI and digital literacy, cyber security and technical IT skills for learners interested in computer applications technology, science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and emerging-technology career pathways. It also provides progression towards entry-level certification pathways in IT support, networking and cyber security.

Ndileka Stuurman, business development manager at Cisco Networking Academy, said learners will have opportunities to earn Cisco course-completion certificates and digital badges, with progression towards entry-level industry certifications where the relevant requirements are met.

“Cisco runs Talent Bridge, a matching platform that connects Networking Academy learners and alumni with roles across Cisco’s partner, distributor and customer ecosystem, though registration opens at 18, so most learners will access it after matriculating,” she said.

Vosloo said learners should demonstrate measurable improvement in digital confidence, AI literacy, online safety, cyber security awareness, problem-solving and technical IT skills. "They should understand the career opportunities available in emerging technologies and be able to make better-informed decisions about further study, entrepreneurship and employment,” he said.

Detailed dates, district sequencing, training venues and resource allocations are still subject to approval by the Department of Education.