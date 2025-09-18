City Power in emergency ICT maintenance

The maintenance is important to keep systems reliable, says City Power.

City Power will be carrying out emergency maintenance on its ICT network systems this evening at 20h00.

In a statement, the power utility says this work involves upgrading and stabilising its core network switch.

According to City Power, this is to ensure that data moves smoothly and securely across all platforms.

“This maintenance is also important to keep our systems reliable, secure, and able to support critical operations for our customers,” it says.

The utility notes that the maintenance will take about 30 minutes, during which time there will be temporary interruptions to some of services.

City Power has warned customers to expect temporary downtime across several of its platforms and services. The affected systems include prepaid electricity vending, metering systems used for readings and billing, the official City Power website, the web fault logging portal, as well as all telephone lines.

“We urge customers who might be requiring to top up their prepaid electricity units to do so now before the emergency interruption,” it says.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and assure our customers that the work is necessary to strengthen our ICT infrastructure and improve service delivery going forward.”