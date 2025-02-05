Cleaner, greener, safer: How Engineered Fluids is transforming electronics maintenance

Engineered Fluids has redefined the concept of cleaning in industrial settings. (Image: Supplied)

When you think of cleaning, the image of soap and water might come to mind. But for industries dealing with delicate electronics, cleaning is a complex, high-stakes challenge. Traditional solvents are rife with risks: toxic chemicals that endanger workers, residues that corrode sensitive components and environmental impacts that are no longer acceptable in today’s world. Enter Engineered Fluids with its breakthrough products, DS-100, DS-110 and DS-200. These dielectric cleaners not only remove dirt but also redefine what it means to clean responsibly. Imagine solvents derived from nature, powerful enough to handle industrial-grade cleaning yet gentle on workers, equipment and the planet.

Key context:

The risks of traditional cleaners:

For decades, industries relied on halogenated solvents like trichloroethylene and perchloroethylene, chemicals notorious for their toxicity. These substances emit fumes linked to respiratory issues, contribute to ozone depletion and leave harmful residue on electronics that can lead to failures down the road.

The stakes are high: A corroded circuit board can cost thousands to replace, while toxic exposures can lead to regulatory fines, lawsuits and damaged reputations.

DS-100: Nature-inspired innovation

Derived from orange peels, DS-100 offers a citrus-based cleaning solution that’s as safe as it is effective. This biodegradable formula eliminates the health risks of traditional solvents, while cutting cleaning time by up to 50%.

Case study: A semiconductor manufacturer needs to switch to DS-100. Its improved formula and product application makes for a safer work environment thanks to improved air quality on the production floor, while cleaning efficiency skyrocketed. The company can meet and even exceeded stringent environmental standards, earning it a green certification that opened doors to new contracts.

A real-world win: Electric cars and equipment are covered in sensitive electronics. Using the DS series can ensure key components are maintained and cleaned to the level required by the OEM.

Safety in the spotlight: DS-100 is critical for cleaning tough jobs like wind turbine gears and more

DS-200: Clean and protect

While DS-100 focuses on sustainable cleaning, DS-200 takes it a step further by providing dual-action benefits. This advanced solvent not only removes contaminants but also deposits a protective, nano-scale anti-corrosion layer. Think of it as cleaning and armour-plating your electronics in one step.

Environmental and regulatory advantages

In an era of strict environmental regulations, companies are under pressure to eliminate harmful chemicals like PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances). DS-100 and DS-200 are PFAS-free, biodegradable and comply with EU and US bans on "forever chemicals".

Switching to these products doesn’t just mitigate regulatory risks – it actively positions businesses as sustainability leaders, appealing to environmentally conscious investors and customers.

What sets Engineered Fluids apart?

Precision cleaning: Unlike traditional solvents that often leave residue behind, DS-100 and DS-110 ensure a residue-free finish, vital for sensitive components like microchips and sensors.

Versatility across industries: From aerospace to food processing, these cleaners are versatile enough to handle diverse cleaning challenges without compromising safety or performance.

Cost savings without compromise: The high cleaning efficiency of DS-100, DS-110 and DS-200 translates to lower solvent usage, reduced labour hours and fewer equipment failures – all contributing to lower total costs of ownership.

Engineered Fluids has redefined the concept of cleaning in industrial settings, proving that safety, efficiency and sustainability can coexist. With DS-100 and DS-200, companies no longer have to choose between protecting their workers, meeting environmental standards and maintaining top-tier performance. These innovative solvents are more than just tools – they’re a manifesto for a cleaner, greener and more responsible approach to industrial maintenance.

Whether you’re managing a data centre, operating wind turbines or running a semiconductor fab, it’s time to rethink your cleaning strategy. Engineered Fluids offers solutions that align with the demands of modern industry – delivering safety, performance and environmental stewardship in one powerful package.