Click and check: Discovery Vitality, RecoMed simplify flu vaccinations and Vitality Health Checks

Sheraan Amod, CEO of RecoMed, and Karen Johnson, head of strategic programmes and wellness at Discovery Vitality.

Discovery Vitality members can book their flu vaccine at more than 1 000 locations.

Users can find their nearest Discovery Vitality accredited centre and make an instant booking for either a Vitality Health Check or a flu vaccination

Bookings are available across multiple stores, including Dis-Chem, Clicks, Intercare, independent pharmacies and general practitioners.

Members can make a booking at any time, as the platform runs 24/7.

Over 20 000 bookings have been made since April this year.

RecoMed, a South African health tech innovator, has partnered with Discovery Vitality to simplify bookings for flu vaccines and Vitality Health Checks. With more than 1 000 approved Discovery Vitality providers on the platform, members can locate a convenient location with just a few clicks, including pharmacies, GPs and Discovery’s own Discovery Stores.

The collaboration between Discovery Vitality and RecoMed has re-imagined bookings and efficiencies for independent members and corporates. The platform’s ease of use and accessibility has seen impressive uptake, with over 20 000 bookings since April 2024.

The collaboration with RecoMed has allowed for Discovery Vitality to radically modernise and speed up access to healthcare providers for these essential services, while transforming member experiences.

“As South Africa has entered the flu season, it’s important that we make it as easy as possible for our members to find an approved Discovery Vitality partner at a convenient location for their flu vaccine and Vitality Health Check,” says Karen Johnson, head of strategic programmes and wellness at Discovery Vitality.

“Moving the booking journey onto this accessible, digital platform has allowed our members to simply click and book vaccines and Vitality Health Checks without waiting in a queue or spending time navigating long lists.”

Members can make bookings at Discovery Stores, Dis-Chem, Clicks, corporate pharmacies or general practitioners within the approved Vitality network. Bookings can be made 24/7, at any time of the night or day, to suit member schedules and lifestyles.

Every part of the platform has been designed to simplify and streamline access to healthcare for Discovery Vitality members, reinforcing the company’s commitment to providing exceptional care and experiences.

“This collaboration showcases Discovery Vitality’s commitment to supporting and empowering their members,” says Sheraan Amod, CEO of RecoMed. “Members can easily manage their family’s health within a simple system that allows them to stay ahead of their Vitality Health Checks, and the benefits this delivers, as well as to protect themselves ahead of flu season.”

Using the system is simple. Members go to the Vitality bookings site, enter their street address, suburb, or city, select the most relevant region from the drop-down menu and then click on the search icon. Immediately, they are provided with a list of providers listed according to distance from their location.

hey can then view the provider's profile and make an instant booking. If members want to book a Health Check at home, they can select this option and then follow the prompts to access a home check. These are at no additional cost to members.

“It is a convenient, technology-enabled, easy to use platform that taps into a very real member need,” continues Amod. “We’ve worked closely with the Discovery Group for a while, partnering with them to enhance their already advanced offerings, and this collaboration is another example of how forward-thinking they are as a company.”

To find out more about RecoMed’s growing portfolio of white-labelled and comprehensively branded services, visit the platform here: https://www.recomed.co.za/business/.