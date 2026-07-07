Closing the books in days, not weeks

Many companies still rely on fragmented finance processes, with data spread across multiple systems and spreadsheets. (Image: Times 3 Technologies)

Only 18% of finance teams close their books within three business days, leaving most organisations making decisions on outdated information (Ledge's 2025 Month-End Close Benchmark Report).

The implications extend well beyond the finance function. When reporting cycles lag behind business reality, decision-making across the organisation slows, reducing confidence in data accuracy and overall agility in volatile market conditions.

Yet for many finance teams, month-end remains a familiar ritual: late nights, reconciliations, manual journal entries and a race to finalise reports.

"The hidden cost of a slow month-end close is delayed decision-making," says Stephen Howe, Director at Times 3 Technologies (T3T), a Sage financial software Platinum partner, with 30 years of implementing business solutions successfully across numerous industries throughout Africa. "If reporting takes two or three weeks, leaders are making decisions on information that may already be outdated. In today's environment, that's a significant risk."

The challenge is that many organisations still rely on fragmented finance processes, with data spread across multiple systems and spreadsheets.

This creates a range of risks. Manual reconciliations consume valuable time, decentralised approval processes slow workflows, and spreadsheet-based reporting increases the potential for human error. It can also create key-person dependency, with critical reporting and consolidation knowledge often residing in individuals rather than being documented in system-driven processes.

Stephen Howe, Director of Times 3 Technologies (T3T). (Image: Times 3 Technologies)

The result is that finance teams spend too much time gathering, validating and consolidating information and too little time generating insights. "Finance teams should be spending more time forecasting, identifying risks and advising the business," says Howe.

Delayed reporting also limits cashflow visibility, making it harder for businesses to manage liquidity and respond quickly to changing conditions.

As a result, many organisations are embracing what has come to be known as continuous finance.

Unlike the traditional month-end model, where reconciliations and validations occur after the reporting period ends, continuous finance integrates these activities into day-to-day operations.

Transactions are processed, approvals are completed, reconciliations are performed and exceptions are identified throughout the month rather than at the end.

"The concept fundamentally changes the close process," says Howe. "Instead of spending weeks validating information after month-end, much of that work happens continuously. The close becomes less about gathering information and more about reviewing business performance."

In mature continuous finance environments, month-end increasingly becomes an administrative exercise focused on reviewing results and locking the reporting period, rather than performing extensive reconciliations and validations.

Automation plays a central role in enabling this shift. Routine tasks such as transaction matching, reconciliations, approval workflows, foreign currency conversions and exception reporting can increasingly be performed automatically. AI-assisted anomaly detection can also flag unusual transactions and exceptions in real-time, allowing finance teams to investigate and resolve issues before they affect reporting outcomes.

Importantly, Howe emphasises that automation is not about removing people from the process.

"Human oversight remains critical," he says. "Technology can automate repetitive and rules-based activities, but professional judgment, interpretation and decision-making remain essential. The goal is not to replace finance professionals but to enable them to focus on higher-value work."

The benefits extend well beyond faster reporting. When leadership teams have access to near real-time financial information, they can respond more quickly to margin pressures, monitor cashflow proactively, identify underperforming business units, improve forecasting accuracy and make decisions with greater confidence.

For internal auditors and compliance leaders, continuous finance also strengthens governance. Automated workflows create consistent controls, while integrated systems establish a comprehensive audit trail that records every transaction and approval throughout the life cycle of each transaction.

"It is often described as the 'golden thread' running through the organisation," says Howe. "Every transaction can be tracked from beginning to end. By the time auditors arrive, the information is already organised, transparent and readily available."

There is also a human benefit. Finance professionals frequently experience significant pressure during month-end and audit periods. By reducing repetitive manual tasks and spreading financial processes more evenly throughout the month, organisations can reduce burnout, improve productivity and allow finance teams to focus on strategic business support.

As South African businesses navigate rising operational costs, economic uncertainty, infrastructure challenges and global instability, the demand for timely financial insight will only intensify.

"The future of finance is not about working harder at month-end," Howe concludes. "It's about creating continuous visibility across the business so that leaders can make informed decisions in real-time. The organisations that achieve that will be better positioned to respond to change, manage risk and seize opportunities as they emerge."