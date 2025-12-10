Closing trust gap is foundation of digital transformation

Junaid Hussain, head of digital services support at Ricoh South Africa.

South African companies are accelerating their digital transformation. For medium to large businesses, digital transformation offers huge gains in efficiency and competitiveness, but it also brings new risks.

Every move to the cloud, automation rollout or AI deployment expands the attack surface for cyber crime and data loss. Breaches can shut down operations, damage reputations and trigger regulatory penalties under laws like POPIA and GDPR. Many companies still don’t have full visibility of where their data lives or who can access it.

The challenge is to modernise without opening the door to greater risk, and to build systems that are not just fast and efficient but secure and trusted.

That risk is growing fast. Cyber crime is now the world’s fastest-growing criminal economy, with global costs projected to reach $10.5 trillion a year in 2025. IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach 2024 report puts the average global breach at $4.45 million, with nearly a third caused by human error.

In South Africa, the Information Regulator’s online breach-reporting portal, mandatory since April 2025, makes compliance failures a reputational as well as legal threat.

Trust is now a business issue as much as a technical one. It determines who clients work with and which companies can grow without exposing themselves to unnecessary risk. In a digital economy built on data, trust has to be proven.

That is why zero trust security has become essential. It means no user or system is trusted by default. Every login, access request and transaction must be verified. It’s a key element in preventing criminals from using AI to automate phishing, identity theft and fraud. Studies warn that generative AI is already making attacks more sophisticated and harder to detect.

For business leaders, the message is simple. Systems must meet recognised standards, such as GDPR, POPIA and other industry regulations. AI tools should be closed, governed and compliant rather than free public versions that learn from whatever is uploaded.

Public AI should be treated like a social platform. Never share ID numbers, financial data or client contracts. Once information is online, you have no control over how it’s used.

People remain the decision-makers

Many employees still worry that AI will take their jobs. That fear is misplaced. AI can compare values and flag inconsistencies, but it doesn’t make business decisions. A human still has to step in. Used correctly, automation lets the human do the intelligent work. It increases employee engagement and leads directly to stronger business performance.

Engaged employees work harder, stay longer and deliver better results. According to Gallup’s 2024 report, companies with high engagement see 23% higher profitability and 18% higher productivity. Engaged teams also make fewer mistakes and are more alert to risks, improving compliance and data security.

The trust gap runs both ways. A Salesforce survey found that 57% of employees use AI tools at work without telling their managers.

Many companies are still blind to how their data moves across systems and who can access it − and that lack of visibility is one of their biggest risks. It leaves them open to compliance failures, cyber attacks and breaches of trust. Closing that gap takes firm leadership.

The fundamentals are simple:

Secure integration means connecting systems safely and managing access properly.

Compliance means building processes that meet laws such as POPIA and the EU AI Act.

Education means training staff to use AI responsibly and know what data should never be shared.

Accountability means assigning ownership for every system and every piece of information.

Transparency is critical. Employees need to know what tools are in use, what data is being processed, how their work is monitored, and how their information is protected. Clients expect the same honesty.

Global research shows that companies leading in trust management have achieved 2.5 times higher employee satisfaction and stronger financial performance.

Over the next few years, South African businesses will be judged on how well they balance speed with responsibility. Some sectors, such as banking and telecoms, are leading the way; others are still finding their footing.

The message for business leaders is clear. Digitise, but don’t compromise. Secure systems, strong compliance, staff education and accountability are the foundation of digital trust. Technology can drive change, but it cannot build trust on its own. That remains a human responsibility.

The businesses that get it right will be the ones that grow sustainably, protect their reputations, strengthen customer loyalty and keep both clients and employees on their side.