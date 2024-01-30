Cloud conversation has changed big time, says Dell boss

Mohammed Amin, senior VP, CEEMETA, Dell Technologies.

Multicloud has emerged as the preferred cloud adoption model, and the discussion over whether to go hybrid, public, or private is no longer relevant.

This is according to Mohammed Amin, senior VP of Dell Technologies' Central Eastern Europe, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (CEEMETA) region.

"The move away from public cloud is significant and underpins an overall change in the discussion over cloud adoption strategy. Today, the emphasis is on multicloud and how best to ensure secure control over infrastructure and the data residing in that infrastructure," says Amin.

Doug Woolley, GM of Dell Technologies South Africa, confirms that this change in the approach to cloud adoption is also evident in the South African market.

“It has flipped… and it's flipped probably in the last year,” Woolley adds.

Cloud adoption is one of several areas of focus for Dell Technologies.

The company is also keeping a close eye on cyber security, GenAI, and edge computing.

In terms of cyber security and zero trust, Woolley says concerns over cyber threats continue to grow and remain at the top of the list for causes of organisational disruption.

According to the company’s Global Data Protection Index Report, 54% of South African respondents (compared to the global average of 52%) reported experiencing a cyber attack that hindered access to data in the past 12 months. This marks the highest percentage in more than five years. Globally, the financial impact on organisations is substantial, with costs more than doubling to an average of $1.4 million since the company’s last report.

“This concern is well founded as 74% of local organisations (global 75%) surveyed are worried that their existing data protection measures are unable to cope with ransomware threats. 71% (global 69%) are not very confident that they could reliably recover in the event of a destructive cyberattack. Yet despite these perspectives, most South African organisations (61%, global 59%) invest more in cyber prevention than cyber recovery. The balance between prevention and recovery needs to be carefully thought through considering the reality that successful attacks are on the rise,” Woolley adds.

GenAI

Amin sees AI and GenAI as catalysts for innovation, with data fuelling progress. He says the need for ethics and compliance should not hamper AI development - it should happen in parallel.

Dell asserts that the definition and growth of AI depend on specific use cases, varying across industries. Amin predicts a significant role for digital twin technology and edge computing in the future workplace.



He adds that Dell will continue to invest in South Africa and Africa, and that it places a premium on its channel partner ecosystem. “The channel is critical to our ability to innovate, create scale and bridge complexity."