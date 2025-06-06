Cloud transformation outpacing defences

Systemic weaknesses in cyber security defences include alert fatigue and the inability to defend against AI-driven attacks, according to research.

Systemic weaknesses in cyber security defences, including alert fatigue and the inability to defend against AI-driven attacks, leave enterprises dangerously exposed, according to findings in the just-released 2025 Cloud Security Report.

Check Point says as hybrid, multicloud and edge architectures expand, many organisations are relying on outdated security models that can’t keep up.

Key findings from the 2025 Cloud Security Report include: Detection and remediation are too slow : Only 9% of organisations detected an incident within the first hour. Meanwhile, 62% took more than 24 hours to remediate breaches, giving attackers ample time to escalate access.

Tool sprawl is fuelling alert fatigue : A significant 71% of respondents rely on over 10 different cloud security tools, while 16% use more than 50. More than half of them face nearly 500 alerts daily, hindering response times and overwhelming analysts.

Application security lags : Sixty-one percent still rely on outdated, signature-based web application firewalls, which are increasingly ineffective against sophisticated, AI-enhanced threats.

Lateral movement remains a blind spot : Only 17% of organisations have full visibility into east-west cloud traffic. Once attackers breach the perimeter, they can move undetected within cloud environments.

Detection often comes from people, not tools: Only 35% of cloud incidents were detected via security monitoring platforms. The majority were identified through employees, audits or external reports – revealing alarming gaps in real-time threat detection.

According to the report, 65% of organisations experienced a cloud-related security incident in the past year – up from 61% the previous year.

It adds that only 9% detected the incident within the first hour, and a mere 6% managed to remediate it within that timeframe, allowing intruders to remain undetected across cloud environments.

"Security teams are chasing an ever-moving target,” says Paul Barbosa, VP of Cloud Security at Check Point Software Technologies. “As cloud environments grow more complex and AI-driven threats evolve, organisations can’t afford to be stuck with fragmented tools and legacy approaches. It’s time to shift towards unified, intelligent and automated defences designed for the realities of today’s decentralised world.”

The report found that cloud adoption outpaces security readiness, with 62% of organisations having adopted cloud edge technologies, 57% using hybrid cloud and 51% operating in multicloud environments.

Legacy perimeter-based defences can’t keep up with these distributed infrastructures, the company asserts.

The research also shows that while AI is a priority, defenders are not ready. While 68% list AI as a top priority for cyber defence, only 25% feel prepared to counter AI-driven attacks, highlighting a critical capability gap.

According to the report, internal challenges undermine progress: 54% cite the pace of technological change as a major hurdle, while 49% face a shortage of skilled security professionals. Tool fragmentation and poor platform integration (40%) further slow response times and exacerbate blind spots.

To close these gaps, Check Point recommends a shift towards decentralised, prevention-first cloud security strategies. The report advises organisations to consolidate their toolsets, adopt AI-powered threat detection and deploy real-time telemetry to gain full visibility across edge, hybrid and multicloud environments.

Deryck Mitchelson, global CISO at Check Point Software Technologies, says: “Cloud transformation is accelerating faster than our defences. With attackers moving in minutes and defenders responding in days, the gap between detection and remediation is becoming a danger zone. CISOs must consolidate fragmented tools into unified platforms, gain visibility into lateral movement and prepare their teams and technologies to counter AI-driven threats, or risk ceding control of the cloud to increasingly sophisticated adversaries."

Africa’s CISOs under pressure

In April 2025, Check Point released the Africa Cloud Readiness Report, which found that cloud adoption across Africa is being held back by financial constraints, regulatory complexities and technical barriers.

The report, based on insights from 80 CISOs and IT security leaders across Africa, revealed the evolving dynamics of cloud adoption and security on the continent.

As African organisations increasingly embrace hybrid and multicloud environments, they face significant challenges in ensuring secure, compliant and cost-effective cloud deployments.

See also Artificial intelligence’s power must be regulated

These challenges include cost management, budget constraints, compliance and regulatory challenges, legacy system dependencies and a skills shortage.

Issam El Haddioui, head of security engineering, Africa at Check Point Software, says: “Proactive security strategies and innovative solutions are crucial to safeguarding sensitive data and maintaining regulatory compliance in a diverse cloud landscape.”

The research showed that AI is transforming cloud security by providing smarter, faster and more adaptive defences.

According to the report, 33% use AI-driven user behaviour analytics to detect insider threats, 25% leverage predictive analytics to foresee and mitigate risks before they occur, 23% deploy automated responses to swiftly neutralise security incidents and 19% utilise proactive threat and anomaly detection to enhance security resilience.

Organisations are prioritising continuous monitoring, compliance checks and enhanced security layers to strengthen cloud defences.

Research stated that 26% conduct continuous cloud security monitoring to manage shared security responsibilities, 22% perform regular audits and compliance checks to ensure security postures remain strong, and 22% implement extra security layers beyond provider baselines, reinforcing defence-in-depth strategies.

“As African organisations continue adopting multicloud strategies, investing in adaptable, AI-powered security solutions is essential,” adds El Haddioui. “Check Point’s prevention-first approach ensures comprehensive protection for cloud assets, simplifying security management in today’s complex environments.”