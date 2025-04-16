Cloud, virtualisation boost global data centre investment

The IT infrastructure segment accounted for the largest data centre market share.

The global data centre construction market is anticipated to reach $456.5 billion in 2030, growing at an estimated compound annual growth rate of 11.8% from 2025 to 2030.

This is according to a new report by Grand View Research, which notes data centre construction market growth is fuelled by the increasing demand for data storage and processing capabilities, and the increased use of big data analytics.

Furthermore, the growing trend of cloud computing and virtualisation, and a rise in digital transformation are contributing to market growth.

Other significant factors include rising investment in infrastructure projects, increasing government spending on information technology and greater demand from the enterprise sector, it says.

“The adoption of software-defined data centres in the healthcare industry is also expected to drive market growth,” notes the report.

“There has been an increase in medical expenditure every year. Businesses like Huawei Technologies, Dell and HP Enterprises have all contributed significantly to the expansion of the market in the area.

“Introducing new products by these businesses in the servers and networking sectors has helped the IT infrastructure market expand across Asia Pacific. The global network infrastructure ecosystem is benefitting from government initiatives aimed at reducing barriers to cross-border operations.”

SA is the largest data centre market on the continent, as hyperscalers and data centre operators continue to establish cloud regions, it adds. The country has seen data centre operators − including Africa Data Centres, Open Access Data Centres, Teraco (Digital Realty), Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Equinix and Vantage Data Centres − make sizeable investments in this space.

It is considered a ‘sweet spot’ for operators due to several factors, including the growing cloud market and digital economy.

Key players AT&T Intellectual Property, Huawei Technologies and Sky Telecom, among others, have been aggressively investing in rising economies in Latin America, the Middle East and other regions to expand their business, according to Grand View Research.

“These market players are securing contracts and tapping into new markets to increase their presence with technological advancements and product innovations. The growing construction of hyperscale data centres worldwide to store large amounts of data creates a profitable opportunity for participants in the industry.

“Hyperscale data centres are utilised in various industries to enhance networking infrastructure, memory, computing power and storage resources.”

According to the report, the physical distribution and infrastructure systems supporting the data centres for optimising cooling efficiency and the capacity to scale computing workloads efficiently are among the elements of hyperscale data centres.

The IT infrastructure segment comprises networking equipment, servers and storage sub-segments. It accounted for the largest market share of over 81% in 2024, says Grand View Research.

The tier three segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 58% in 2024, driven by the increasing need for reliable and scalable data storage and processing infrastructure.

“The IT and telecoms segment accounted for a revenue share of 41% in 2024, driven by the exponential rise in data consumption, increasing cloud adoption and the expansion of digital infrastructure.”

The banking, financial services and insurance sectors are expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period, driven by the rapid digitalisation of financial verticals and the increasing adoption of cloud-based tier types.